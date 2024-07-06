The One Ingredient Ree Drummond Adds To Upgrade Store-Bought Saltines

Saltines are the white sneakers of the food world: They're simple, versatile, and go with pretty much anything. These salted, crispy bites have a retro feel — in part because commercial production of the crackers dates back to the 1800s — but they remain a favorite in modern households. No matter how much you like them plain, though, you might find that The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's elevated saltine recipe is even better.

Drummond knows how to transform these soup or salad buddies into a zingy, fresh snack with just one flavoring. She uses Italian seasoning as the main ingredient here, as she writes on Instagram. To encourage the spice blend to stick to the crackers, she adds it to melted butter, along with seasoning salt, before coating the Saltines in the fat and baking them at a low temperature until golden brown. Olive oil, coconut oil, a neutral canola or avocado oil, or even bacon fat would do the trick here, too.

This recipe combines an affordable cracker with an equally budget-friendly seasoning for maximum rewards. For those who prefer to stock oyster crackers, Ritz, Cheez-Its, or Goldfish in the pantry instead, Drummond's seasoning blend should go just as well with these. Just make sure to use a fresh bag of crackers, as stale, soggy snacks will not find a second life in this preparation.