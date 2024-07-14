Chicken Vs Duck Eggs: What's The Flavor Difference?

If it looks like a duck egg, walks like a duck egg, and quacks like a duck egg ... it could be a chicken egg. While chicken and duck eggs don't look identical, there are only slight cosmetic differences between the two. If you lay them out (pun intended) side-by-side, the most obvious discrepancy is the larger size of the duck egg, and maybe some colored speckles on the shell. However, when it comes to flavor, there is a much bigger variance to be aware of, especially if you plan on swapping duck eggs into a recipe that calls for regular old chicken eggs.

The difference in taste between chicken and duck eggs isn't nearly as drastic as the differences in the animals' meat, but duck eggs have a richer flavor and tend to have a creamier and thicker texture when cooked. They're considered a delicacy in many cultures, and some people also describe the taste as being like a chicken egg, but stronger — i.e., more intense and "eggy."

Ducks lay eggs all year round, while chickens usually stop production in the colder months. In the U.S., it's not very common to come across duck eggs often on grocery store shelves, but if you're curious about trying them, farmers' markets and specialty stores are more likely to carry a dozen or two. But before you get cracking, there are some other things to know about these special eggs, and how to enjoy them to their fullest.