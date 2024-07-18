Where Does The US Watermelon Supply Come From In Winter?

According to the National Watermelon Promotion Board, the fruit is grown commercially in 30 U.S. states in all during the months of May through September. While the usual agricultural giants are well-represented here — think Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia — there are actually some watermelon-producing states that may come as a surprise, including Delaware and Indiana. If you buy a watermelon during these months, the chances are good that it was grown domestically.

In the off-season, not so much. Watermelons like the warmth, and need 8-10 hours of direct sunlight a day to mature. And the only way they are going to find this environment during the winter months is south of the border. Mexico is a massive producer of watermelons nearly year-round, accounting for around 80% of annual U.S. imports. Other central American countries such as Costa Rica, Honduras, and Guatemala are also big growers of watermelons, as is Brazil in South America, and the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic.

When ready, winter watermelons are shipped north, where you'll be able to find them in the produce aisle of your local grocer (no farmer's markets for these picks). Since shipping time can be more lengthy than in the summer months, you'll want to take care to select a melon that is at the peak of ripeness. Some things to look for include a palpable heaviness (meaning more water content, and hence more sweetness), a darker or duller skin (also a sign of ripeness), and an orange — rather than white — field spot, which will usually indicate that the melon was on the vine longer, and as such, will tend to be sweeter.