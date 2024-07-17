A Little Oil Is All You Need To Make Turkey Bacon Crispy

When it comes to cooking turkey bacon, one essential ingredient that is often overlooked is oil. This simple addition will significantly improve the bacon's texture and taste and allow it to reach its full bacon-y potential. Most turkey bacon is a mix of turkey breast and some fattier turkey thighs. While this blend creates a tasty product, it still has far less natural fat that would render out during cooking, like its pork, beef, or even lamb counterparts.

It is this leanness that can cause problems when cooking, and it has a tendency to quickly become tough and dry or limp and flavorless when cooked in a dry pan. Crispiness is the goal, and this is where oil comes into play. Adding just a bit to your cooking process achieves the desired crunch while retaining the bacon's flavorful character. This fact holds true regardless of your cooking method, as turkey bacon can be prepared on the stovetop, in the oven, or in an air fryer.

The type of oil you choose and how you use it when cooking are crucial. Look for an oil with a high smoke point, like canola, avocado, or coconut. This will help avoid an unpleasant, burnt flavor and provide a more consistent cook.