Yuzu Kosho Is The Savory Ingredient You Need To Add To Spaghetti Sauce

Pasta sauces can be easily elevated by adding all sorts of extra ingredients to provide a richer, more savory flavor. Parmesan rind is the secret ingredient Giada De Laurentiis adds to pasta sauce for added depth, for example. Other ingredients you should add to a simple spaghetti sauce range from charred tomato paste for extra smokiness to Worcestershire sauce for tangy notes. But if you really want to ramp up the umami taste, then consider another ingredient: yuzu kosho.

The fermented Japanese paste is made from the zest of yuzu, a hybrid citrus fruit that is tart, floral, and zesty, along with red or green chili peppers, and salt. As you might imagine, the result is a powerful combination of flavors — spicy, bright, and full of umami punch — which can be used to enliven pretty much anything you add it to.

Yuzu kosho is traditionally used in Japanese hot pots, soups, and ramen, as well as being served on the side of sashimi as a punchy condiment. But it also works brilliantly when added to spaghetti sauces, bringing a citrusy yet savory element to the dish. Because of how intense the flavor is, you only need to use a little to get a robust-tasting result, making a jar or tube of the paste a budget-friendly purchase that's also incredibly versatile in the kitchen.