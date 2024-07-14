How Long Does It Take To Bake Spaghetti Squash?
When you're craving pasta but want something a little less heavy, spaghetti squash is an excellent alternative. Low in carbs and high in antioxidants such as beta carotene, it's a nutritious choice to stand in for grain-based noodles. While the vegetable's flavor isn't an exact match of pasta, the taste of the squash goes well with traditional pasta toppings like marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Plus, its namesake string-like strands do have a convincingly close texture, especially when baked just right.
As for how long to bake spaghetti squash to achieve that perfect texture, a couple of factors come into play. The first is the size of your squash. The bigger it is, the longer it will take to cook. Secondly, your bake time will depend on how firm you'd like your squash to turn out. To achieve that pasta-like density, a slightly al dente cook will be best. The longer you bake, the softer it will get.
For a medium-sized squash meant for a spaghetti-style dish, you're looking at 25 to 35 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. This will result in firm strands that hold their shape and still retain their bite. If you prefer a softer consistency, 40 to 50 minutes of baking at the same temperature will give you a more thoroughly soft squash. It will still scoop out into strands but with a mushier texture more suitable for mashing, or as a great replacement for potatoes in spaghetti squash latkes.
Your microwave makes it easy to cut through squash
For the best results, cut your spaghetti squash in half, remove its seeds, and coat it with olive oil before roasting — you'll get nicely caramelized crispy bits on top. Big, thick squashes are notoriously difficult to cut through, not to mention potentially dangerous if they slip as you slice. Thankfully, there's an easier way that doesn't involve hacking away at it blindly with a knife. Just like the quickest way to cut a butternut squash is to soften it first in the microwave, the same trick works just as well for spaghetti squash. First, give it a few pokes all over with a fork and then a quick whirl in the microwave for two to three minutes. Remove it carefully (it will be hot), and you'll find that your knife will now cut through it with relative ease.
Some people's hands are sensitive to an allergen which goes by the nickname 'squash hands.' This is basically a form of contact dermatitis that causes an itching or irritating sensation when you touch squash. If you're affected by this, you can prevent squash hands by wearing food-grade gloves while prepping your squash.
If you want longer noodle strands, cut your squash horizontally across its middle instead of vertically from top to bottom. Since the individual strands grow circularly around the inside, cutting through the center leaves more of them undamaged, and when you scoop them out, they'll retain their full length.
Other methods for cooking a spaghetti squash
For those times when it's just too hot to turn on the oven, the same microwave method for softening your squash can also be used to fully cook it. Run it for five minutes at a time, checking in between for doneness. You'll know it's done when it's tender throughout, typically from 10 to 15 minutes. Another method is to first halve and deseed the squash. Place the pieces face down on a microwave-safe rimmed dish in ½ inch of water to prevent them from drying out. Cook on high for 10 to 15 minutes until soft.
You can also cook spaghetti squash in your air fryer. Be sure to coat the cut side of your squash with olive oil to keep it moist and prevent burning. Since air fryer models differ, you'll want to keep a close eye on it the first time you use this method. Preheat the device if needed and cook at 360 degrees Fahrenheit for about 18 to 20 minutes.
Even your Instant Pot is fair game for cooking a spaghetti squash. For this technique, keep the squash whole but give it some pokes all over with a fork. For a standard-sized Instant Pot, you'll first fill it with one cup of water, then place the squash on the rack. Pressure cook on the high setting for 12 minutes. After a quick release, it should be ready to remove, cool, cut, deseed, and enjoy.