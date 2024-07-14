How Long Does It Take To Bake Spaghetti Squash?

When you're craving pasta but want something a little less heavy, spaghetti squash is an excellent alternative. Low in carbs and high in antioxidants such as beta carotene, it's a nutritious choice to stand in for grain-based noodles. While the vegetable's flavor isn't an exact match of pasta, the taste of the squash goes well with traditional pasta toppings like marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Plus, its namesake string-like strands do have a convincingly close texture, especially when baked just right.

As for how long to bake spaghetti squash to achieve that perfect texture, a couple of factors come into play. The first is the size of your squash. The bigger it is, the longer it will take to cook. Secondly, your bake time will depend on how firm you'd like your squash to turn out. To achieve that pasta-like density, a slightly al dente cook will be best. The longer you bake, the softer it will get.

For a medium-sized squash meant for a spaghetti-style dish, you're looking at 25 to 35 minutes in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven. This will result in firm strands that hold their shape and still retain their bite. If you prefer a softer consistency, 40 to 50 minutes of baking at the same temperature will give you a more thoroughly soft squash. It will still scoop out into strands but with a mushier texture more suitable for mashing, or as a great replacement for potatoes in spaghetti squash latkes.