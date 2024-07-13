Can You Freeze Leftover Pizza Dough?

Once you've developed a taste for homemade pizza with dough made from scratch, it's darn near impossible to find the same satisfaction in store-bought alternatives. The freedom to choose the ingredients (when else can you add champagne to your pizza dough?) and the deliciousness of the freshly-baked crust is hard to beat. The only downside is that making dough can be time-consuming, so you won't want to throw out any leftovers. Luckily, you can freeze pizza dough and save it for another day — it can stay fresh for up to three months, in fact.

After you knead the dough and let it rise, you have a few options for freezing it. One way is to divide the dough into smaller single-portion balls, line them up on a tray, and freeze. Transfer the balls into a zip-top bag, then return them to the freezer. Consider brushing each ball in a light layer of oil or cooking spray after that initial freeze, as this will keep them from sticking to each other or to the bag. This will also minimize the chances of freezer burn — those discolored spots and ice crystals that will alter their taste and texture for the worse.

There's also the option of rolling each ball flat and freezing them that way, so they're ready to be dressed up and baked quicker. You can even pre-bake it before storing, or load it with sauce and toppings beforehand, store-bought frozen pizza style.