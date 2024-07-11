What The Heck Are C-Folds Mentioned In The Bear?

When season two of "The Bear" concluded and the trailer for the third season of the series dropped, it was clear that Chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) was going to be chasing after Michelin stars for the newest iteration of his restaurant. But while the former casual eatery at the center of the show had been transformed into a fine dining concept that embraces chaos cooking, the staff were still slinging sandwiches from a side takeout window during the day, which obviously requires some necessities to be stocked. One of those is the C-folds that Natalie (Abby Elliott) is asked to replenish multiple times in Season 3, Episode 7 of the show.

If you haven't worked in the restaurant industry, the term C-fold is likely not in your regular lexicon. However, it's merely a nickname for a mundane good: tri-folded paper towels. With two opposite ends folded inward, these towels are shaped like the letter C when unfolded and viewed from the side. Other common folds for paper towels include a V-fold and a Z-fold. The former is simply folded in half, while the latter has its ends pressed in opposite directions. It's possible that the show's restaurant was providing C-folds alongside takeout, but in any commercial kitchen, they could be used for drying up after hand washing or for wiping up spills at a station — pretty much the way you'd use paper towels in your own home.