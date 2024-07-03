The FDA Officially Bans BVOs Found In Common Sodas, But What Are They?

Fans of citrusy sodas, juices, and sports drinks should pay attention to new regulations from the Food and Drug Administration. On July 2, 2024, the FDA announced that brominated vegetable oils (BVOs) will no longer be permitted for use in food, citing safety concerns.

One myth about this soda ingredient is that it's a flame retardant, but those brominated oils are different from what is used in soft drinks. BVOs are oils that have been altered with bromine — a chemical element that occurs naturally in ocean water, among other places. Bromine is extracted via a chemical reaction involving chlorine and sulfuric acid. Once vegetable oils are brominated, they are used to emulsify citrus flavorings with the other beverage ingredients.

Studies done on rats found that bromine impacted their hearts, lungs, and thyroid glands, per Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI). In humans, bromine toxicity — which comes from repeated consumption or exposure to bromine — can affect the central nervous system resulting in headaches, nausea, memory loss, and loss of coordination. However, these severe neurological symptoms are typically due to recurrent exposure in agricultural and sanitation jobs, or from unsafe drinking water.

Though there has only been one case of bromine toxicity linked to beverages, it's still a good idea to look on the label when buying canned products to be sure (per CSPI). The additive is not wildly common, but it does still feature in products like Sundrop, D&G Jamaican Soda, HEB Orange Burst, and Borden Pineapple Orange Sunburst.