Start Grilling Pickles This Summer For Incredible Smoky Notes

It's amazing how a few minutes on the grill can transform even the most familiar foods into something new. We're used to applying smoky magic to our proteins and produce, but there's another cookout-friendly food that could use a touch of heat. Pickles, when given a caramelizing char, taste smoky but don't lose the nuanced flavors of their brine.

There are tons of approaches to making them at home. You can either grill cucumbers before you move on to making a quick pickle, or place fermented spears over the flames shortly before serving. Most people prefer to use vegetables pickled in acid, rather than lacto-fermented, as they retain more of their crunch and are ready faster, but we invite cooks to experiment to find their favorite taste. Play up the flames effect in your brine as well by adding the heat of a smoked chipotle chili flake, or the bittersweetness of toasty molasses.

Shoppers can also try heating up their favorite brand of regular pickles to see what the fuss is about before they make their own. If you're unable or unsure about grilling your spears, you can track down a pre-grilled spear, like the viral — and perpetually sold out — Randy's Artisanal's Sideburns pickles. The social-media-famous brand embraces lots of garlic and sharp acid, which cooks can mimic at home with their batches.