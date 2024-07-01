It's No Coincidence That Soy Sauce Bottles Have 2 Spouts

One particular soy sauce bottle has become an icon: short and squat, made of glass, so you can easily see how much product remains. And that bright red cap with the two spouts? The two-spout cap is not an accident but actually a well-designed addition to the classic Kikkoman soy sauce bottle that both cuts down on mess and helps control sauce flow. By using this bottle, you wind up with just how much — or how little — soy sauce you want. And you can do it with one finger.

Made from fermented soybeans, water, wheat, and salt, soy sauce is one of the best-known and most widely used Asian condiments, and it has been going strong for over 2,500 years. It is essential for stir-fries, sushi, or as a seasoning for rice or noodles — it even works fabulously as part of a basic marinade during grilling season. It also is a great lower-sodium alternative to table salt, for those who are trying to cut down on their salt intake.

But it can spill onto the table or the parts of your plate that you would rather not sauce. While there are ways to cut down on the mess soy sauce can make, the two-spout bottle offers a simple yet elegant solution to this problem.