Blanch Your Herbs To Keep Homemade Pesto From Turning Brown

Whether you are making a basic basil pesto to serve on linguine for family pasta night, or branching out to try your hand at something more unique such as sage and arugula pesto, there is nothing quite like that garden-fresh aroma and bright green color. That is, until it turns brown, quickly transforming one of life's simple pleasures into a muddy, unappetizing mess. Enzymes in the herbs are to blame, and you can easily short-circuit them in under a minute by blanching the herbs before making your pesto.

Oxidation can ruin the appearance and appeal of a wide variety of foods, including pesto. It also occurs quickly, often in as little as an hour. Some cooks will try to combat this problem by using lemon juice (a natural antioxidant), particularly on the cut ends of produce, such as apples, to keep them looking fresh. While this can help somewhat with pesto, it is not the best option because it will alter the flavor of your sauce. A better solution here is to blanch your basil or other herbs before creating your pesto.