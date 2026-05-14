6 Biggest Changes To Aldi In 2026 So Far
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While Aldi is known for its inexpensive groceries and carts that shoppers can unlock with a quarter, the grocery chain is also a frequent change-maker, always looking for ways to improve. In 2025 alone, it dropped over a dozen press releases to announce initiatives that range from dropping prices on hundreds of items and updating packaging to rewarding loyal shoppers, expansion, and donating millions to a non-profit. In previous years, it also shared details on its commitment to sustainability, lowering emissions, and other efforts intended to positively affect the environment.
The brand announced plenty of changes for 2026, and some of them have already happened or are in the works, and there have been some new plans made public, too. Don't worry, though — you can still expect to encounter the store's quick-selling Finds and its speedy checkout process. This year, all of these Aldi upgrades should actually elevate shoppers' experiences.
Aldi is saying goodbye to some ingredients
In a move intended to improve the quality of its private-label products, Aldi has announced that it is taking out 44 ingredients. The removal of artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors affects food as well as vitamins and supplements, and it brings the brand's restricted ingredient list up to 57.
People in Colorado will finally be able to shop at Aldi
There are a few states in the U.S. that do not have an Aldi, but Aldi revealed in 2026 that soon Colorado won't be one of them. In fact, shoppers in and around Colorado Springs and Denver will have about 50 stores to choose from within five years' time.
Online shopping for delivery or curbside pickup got easier
In March, Aldi's website and mobile app both got a facelift thanks to Instacart's Storefront Pro enterprise commerce platform and fulfillment solutions. The updated website and app make it easier for customers to find products they may want, and they both offer shoppable recipes as well as the ability to shop by their diet and check out weekly specials and Finds.
This state became the 40th to get an Aldi
March also ushered in the opening of a new store in another state that Aldi had not yet called home: Maine. The grand opening at the Portland location featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, gift bags for the first 200 customers, free coffee and snacks, and a $10,000 donation to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.
Phoenix is seeing a big increase in the amount of Aldis in its area
In 2026, Aldi is expanding its footprint in the Phoenix area with 10 new stores. Thirty more are also planned to open in the region by 2030, which will see 26 stores total in the Phoenix Metro area itself.
Aldi is celebrating its anniversary in 2026
2026 marks the 50th anniversary of Aldi operating in the United States. To celebrate, the store is offering various merchandise, including branded totes, a model store commemorating the event, and a quarter-holder keychain updated with its anniversary design.