McDonald's Drive-Thru Rules Customers Break First, According To Workers
Drive-thrus at fast food restaurants have been a staple of American dining culture for over 75 years. The first one is said to have been operated by Red's Giant Hamburg in Missouri in 1947, and the California chain In-N-Out quickly followed suit, introducing a two-way speaker system in 1948. It took McDonald's over 25 years to jump on the bandwagon, and today, drive-thru service accounts for a significant part of its business.
While the concept has been around for a long time, it's still not perfect, and things like having to park to the side while an order is being prepared are proof of this — not to mention a customer pet peeve. But at the same time, morotists' behavior can also contribute to frustrations, and a McDonald's employee lays out some pet peeves about their drive-thru customers.
Shouting at the intercom to get an employee's attention isn't just rude — it also ignores the fact that the worker may be accepting payment from another customer or even helping pack orders. The disruption can distract them from performing their job duties and may slow down service. Then, letting passengers communicate their orders instead of the driver can lead to confusion and incorrect orders. The time it takes to clarify a passenger's order can also stall the flow of traffic and is inconsiderate to the cars behind you. Similarly, not having your method of payment ready can cause delays in service. In the end, not following these McDonald's drive-thru etiquette rules can lead to an unpleasant experience for everyone.
Plenty of other McDonald's drive-thru rules get broken
Customers routinely break plenty of other drive-thru rules, too. Perhaps the biggest one involves how you approach the drive-thru lane and is an official service policy: You must be in a motor vehicle. But there are also some unwritten rules that many customers fail to take into consideration, like not knowing what they want and taking time to read the menu at the intercom.
One Redditor shared that "one thing I hate that customers do most is ask for [extra] sauce after getting their food," claiming that employees can only give one free sauce cup and must charge for any extras. "Then those customers ... demand [to speak to] the manager," they complained. Failing to turn off windshield wipers on rainy days is also a big no-no, as water can splash onto employees and into the building.
Many McDonald's drive-thrus have two windows — one for paying and another for receiving your order. Another Reddit user wrote that "pulling [up] past the first window" is one of their biggest pet peeves. This can slow down service for the other customers in line. Changing an order at the window can have the same effect and may require a worker to reenter an order or start a new one altogether.
While it's important to make sure that you have your method of payment ready when you approach the window, there can be some issues with how you pay, too. Another Redditor mentioned how "whipping out $100 when their order is cheap" is another annoyance, especially when the till is short on change. If you're paying with cash, make sure to have the right amount ready before you arrive at the window.