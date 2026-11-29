Drive-thrus at fast food restaurants have been a staple of American dining culture for over 75 years. The first one is said to have been operated by Red's Giant Hamburg in Missouri in 1947, and the California chain In-N-Out quickly followed suit, introducing a two-way speaker system in 1948. It took McDonald's over 25 years to jump on the bandwagon, and today, drive-thru service accounts for a significant part of its business.

While the concept has been around for a long time, it's still not perfect, and things like having to park to the side while an order is being prepared are proof of this — not to mention a customer pet peeve. But at the same time, morotists' behavior can also contribute to frustrations, and a McDonald's employee lays out some pet peeves about their drive-thru customers.

Shouting at the intercom to get an employee's attention isn't just rude — it also ignores the fact that the worker may be accepting payment from another customer or even helping pack orders. The disruption can distract them from performing their job duties and may slow down service. Then, letting passengers communicate their orders instead of the driver can lead to confusion and incorrect orders. The time it takes to clarify a passenger's order can also stall the flow of traffic and is inconsiderate to the cars behind you. Similarly, not having your method of payment ready can cause delays in service. In the end, not following these McDonald's drive-thru etiquette rules can lead to an unpleasant experience for everyone.