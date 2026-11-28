Fish is already packed with flavor, but whether you're roasting, grilling, or pan-frying, a quick marinade can take it from a simple weeknight dinner to a restaurant-worthy masterpiece. There are countless different directions you can take, but if you're looking to boost both the flavor and texture, all you've gotta do is pick up a carton of orange juice. And yes, it's backed by science. In a 2026 study by Foods, a little citrus juice boosted the taste of sea bass. It improved the texture and changed the chemical composition, so the fish tasted better.

There are already plenty of reasons why it's a good idea to marinate your fish. For starters, it helps keep the fish moist, and any added oil helps the delicate skin from sticking to the pan. Also, many popular fish possess a clean flavor that acts as a blank canvas for a marinade to work its magic. It's no secret that acid is the backbone of a good marinade. Like lemon and lime juice, orange juice contains citric acid, and its low pH starts breaking down the proteins on the surface of the fish, giving it a softer, more delicate texture.

But while orange juice certainly helps tenderize fish, tender can quickly turn to mushy. Another hazard of pairing fish with acid is that acid alone can effectively "cook" it without any heat; it causes the proteins to denature — this is exactly how a ceviche works. To hit the sweet spot of flavor and texture, fish only needs around 15 to 30 minutes to marinate at most. Firm fish like swordfish or oily ones like salmon generally tolerate acidic marinades better than lean, flaky ones like cod or sea bass, but it's still essential to keep the length of the marinade short compared to beef, pork, or poultry.