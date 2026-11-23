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Think of Korean cuisine, and a sandwich likely isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, bread-based dishes are widely enjoyed in the East Asian country, both in cafes and as street food. An especially popular breakfast rendition is gilgeori toast, a comforting breakfast sandwich stuffed with eggs and shredded vegetables.

Easy-to-make, packed with fiber, and delicious, the dish is a great candidate for your breakfast rotation. Traditionally, this sandwich calls for a fluffy loaf of milk or brioche bread, the buttery soft texture turning crisp on the outside once toasted. Meanwhile, the filling comprises a variable shredded vegetable medley: Cabbage traditionally forms the centerpiece, joined by carrots, onions, scallions, and often garlic chives. Mixed with egg and then pan-fried into an aesthetic golden-brown patty, the filling delectably complements the soft bread. Gilgeori is usually rounded out with a sprinkle of sugar and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.

It's an assembly that easily comes together during bleary morning hours, yet nevertheless offers a nutritious start to the day. One sandwich can pack in around six ounces of shredded cabbage, which amounts to over 4 grams of fiber. Add up the fiber from a tablespoon of carrot, two of sliced onion, and two whole green onions, and you're including another 1.5 grams. Then, add in two slices of thick-cut brioche sandwich bread, and you've got an extra 2. That's about 7.5 grams, which is around a quarter of what you need a day, already knocked out by breakfast. Mixed with the roughly 6.5 grams of protein from the egg alongside filling bread, the sandwich serves as a terrific way to start the day.