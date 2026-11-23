Make Your Next Breakfast Sandwich Korean-Style For A Major Fiber & Flavor Boost
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Think of Korean cuisine, and a sandwich likely isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, bread-based dishes are widely enjoyed in the East Asian country, both in cafes and as street food. An especially popular breakfast rendition is gilgeori toast, a comforting breakfast sandwich stuffed with eggs and shredded vegetables.
Easy-to-make, packed with fiber, and delicious, the dish is a great candidate for your breakfast rotation. Traditionally, this sandwich calls for a fluffy loaf of milk or brioche bread, the buttery soft texture turning crisp on the outside once toasted. Meanwhile, the filling comprises a variable shredded vegetable medley: Cabbage traditionally forms the centerpiece, joined by carrots, onions, scallions, and often garlic chives. Mixed with egg and then pan-fried into an aesthetic golden-brown patty, the filling delectably complements the soft bread. Gilgeori is usually rounded out with a sprinkle of sugar and a drizzle of ketchup and mustard.
It's an assembly that easily comes together during bleary morning hours, yet nevertheless offers a nutritious start to the day. One sandwich can pack in around six ounces of shredded cabbage, which amounts to over 4 grams of fiber. Add up the fiber from a tablespoon of carrot, two of sliced onion, and two whole green onions, and you're including another 1.5 grams. Then, add in two slices of thick-cut brioche sandwich bread, and you've got an extra 2. That's about 7.5 grams, which is around a quarter of what you need a day, already knocked out by breakfast. Mixed with the roughly 6.5 grams of protein from the egg alongside filling bread, the sandwich serves as a terrific way to start the day.
Adjust gilgeori toast to your personal tastes
The morning isn't always the best time to precisely reconstruct a recipe. Thankfully, gilgeori toast welcomes a wide array of reinterpretations and ingredients. Starting with the bread, feel free to swap the milk bread for sourdough, whole wheat, or even a convenient store-bought whole grain like Ezekiel or Dave's Killer. You'll lose out on some of the dish's airiness, but potentially gain extra fiber content in the process. Two slices of Dave's Killer 21 Whole Grains and Seeds contain some 8 grams of fiber, more than doubling the total of the sandwich.
Up the satiation further by adding on a slice of seared ham, a filling also enjoyed in Korea. And cheese is always welcome, whether American, cheddar, or fontina – Martha Stewart's go-to for breakfast sandwiches. Instead of the sugar sprinkle, lend the dish a sweet note by using jam: Raspberry or cherry jam makes a great fit. Not to mention, you can replace the ketchup and mustard with a condiment of your preference; you can buy a bottle of Gochujang Sriracha Hot Sauce online, for instance. The template of bread and shredded vegetables works with many flavors, perfect for morning enjoyment.