For More Flavorful Fried Eggs, Add A Teaspoon Of This Spicy Ingredient To The Pan
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Know the right fried egg cooking hacks, and your breakfast can easily take on a gourmet twist. For one such easy enhancement, try a hit of spice — just a teaspoon of harissa will effectively flavor eggs. Hailing from Tunisia, this smoky-savory condiment consists of chilies, garlic, and a wide assortment of spices (often cumin and coriander), all blended into a smooth dark-red consistency. It's a bold but not overwhelming blend of flavors that shines alongside eggs in a pan.
For the greatest ease amidst bleary-eyed mornings, you can buy the spice online in the form of paste in a jar or tube. Don't confuse the condiment with powdered harissa seasoning, a dry blend with a similar flavor profile, but not the right composition for this application — though it might do very well mixed into scrambled eggs.
Instead, you'll want a whole teaspoon of the paste itself. Heat up the pan, and throw it into a hot neutral oil, creating an aromatic red bath of chilis and spices. Follow this up by cracking in a fried egg or two, and sizzle up the lot in the fragrant oil. You'll get eggs with a dark red color and a warm dose of spice, making a dish with a lot of flavor yet not much fuss.
How to round out harissa-spiced fried eggs
Fried eggs make for a wondrously versatile food, fit as both a dish garnish and a meal in themselves. Upgraded with an ingredient like harissa, such versatile applications continue — only now with a bold hit of spice. You can integrate the seasoned eggs into a wide array of dishes.
Start by taking inspiration from çilbir, a Turkish egg dish consisting of poached eggs, pepper-spiced butter, and yogurt. Consider serving the harissa fried eggs atop a thick and tangy dairy canvas, like Greek-style yogurt or salty labneh. Scooped up with bread or pita, it's a satisfying meal that doesn't require much effort. You can also make a quick and easy shakshuka-style fried egg by creating a base of tomato paste and harissa for your eggs to simmer in.
Once lunch or dinner rolls around, add a little heft to the dish. Harissa-spiced eggs make for a great topping atop extra crunchy chickpeas or a creamy batch of white beans. A pork chop topped with a fried egg is a tried-and-true classic, and the harissa element will lend the construction an extra touch of spice. Not to mention, fried eggs belong atop sauteed greens, too; it's a terrific enhancement to a bowl of kale, for example. Harissa-spiced eggs deliver an aromatic punch, making them a culinary combo worth keeping in mind.