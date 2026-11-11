For More Flavorful Fried Eggs, Add A Teaspoon Of This Spicy Ingredient To The Pan

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Know the right fried egg cooking hacks, and your breakfast can easily take on a gourmet twist. For one such easy enhancement, try a hit of spice — just a teaspoon of harissa will effectively flavor eggs. Hailing from Tunisia, this smoky-savory condiment consists of chilies, garlic, and a wide assortment of spices (often cumin and coriander), all blended into a smooth dark-red consistency. It's a bold but not overwhelming blend of flavors that shines alongside eggs in a pan.

For the greatest ease amidst bleary-eyed mornings, you can buy the spice online in the form of paste in a jar or tube. Don't confuse the condiment with powdered harissa seasoning, a dry blend with a similar flavor profile, but not the right composition for this application — though it might do very well mixed into scrambled eggs.

Instead, you'll want a whole teaspoon of the paste itself. Heat up the pan, and throw it into a hot neutral oil, creating an aromatic red bath of chilis and spices. Follow this up by cracking in a fried egg or two, and sizzle up the lot in the fragrant oil. You'll get eggs with a dark red color and a warm dose of spice, making a dish with a lot of flavor yet not much fuss.