When you make scrambled eggs, heat, fat content, and your tools often require you to make them either fluffy or creamy, not both. However, powdered milk is an interesting ingredient that can help you bridge the divide, imparting richness and enabling volume, provided you use it correctly.

Powdered milk can be made from skim milk, whole milk, and buttermilk, but all are essentially just milk with the water taken out and converted into a soluble powder. When it comes to water versus milk in scrambled eggs, folks typically favor the latter because it gives a bit of extra richness and flavor. However, it can weigh them down, unlike water, which steams to fluff up the little curds into pillowy softness. While you can't just add water to powdered milk eggs because you'd just be using milk with extra steps, it does allow you to employ other tricks that increase the fluffiness, giving you the best of both worlds.

Powdered milk is also quite a bit more convenient since it's shelf-stable and dry. Not only does it last longer than regular milk, but you can also toast the powder to lend a nutty savoriness similar to browned butter. Roughly a tablespoon per three eggs is all you need to achieve serious flavor. Nonfat varieties typically last much longer than full-fat varieties, which tend to have a shorter shelf life. Freezing it can extend its shelf life even further, so it's an easy and cheap ingredient to keep on hand.