With Brigidiaro's three-ingredient composition, every element plays a role in the final flavor. Not all cans of sweetened condensed milk are alike. Some taste sweeter, others more caramel-forward, all while varying in texture, too. As the sole source of sugar in the dessert, the type you choose defines its sweetness. For example, regular granulated sugar is a blank canvas, ready to take on the cocoa flavor while brown sugars have a little note of molasses. Want to fine-tune the brigidiaro even further? Consider making your own sweetened condensed milk at home using solely milk and sugar.

In parallel, the employed cocoa powder also makes a noticeable difference. The foodstuff's treatment influences the taste – a Dutch process will feature less acidity, for example. And for even more control over the Brigidairo's chocolate taste, consider shaving a chocolate bar, one of the easiest substitutes for cocoa powder. With such an inclusion, you can vary the cocoa composition. An 85% cocoa powder will lend the brigidairo more complex dark and earthy notes, while a milder 50% makes for an extra sweet and creamy experience.

Butter serves as a fat that brings the components together. Go for a classic unsalted stick; there's no need for an extra flavorful cultured butter or a higher-fat European-style. And once the fat has melted, you could optionally stir in flavorings like lemon juice and zest (use white chocolate or skip it altogether for this) or spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon to add subtle warmth throughout your dessert. All held together with a three-ingredient foundation, brigadeiros welcome a multitude of subtle twists.