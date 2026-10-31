Skip The Foil: A Better Way To Make Baked Sweet Potatoes Creamy & Caramelized

Classic baked sweet potatoes are an easy, no-fuss side dish thanks to the heat-protective properties of foil. But if you want that next-level caramelized, roasted flavor, you should cut them in half first and let the oven bring out the best in your sugary tubers.

To caramelize sugars, you need two things: high enough temperatures (typically at least 320 degrees Fahrenheit) and a lack of excess moisture. Foil may prevent your potato from drying out during a long bake, but it also traps moisture, while an uncut potato retains its moisture quite well. By placing your sweet potatoes cut-side down on a baking sheet, you give the flesh direct contact with a hot surface, caramelizing those sugars while still allowing the rest of the vegetable to soften. The end result has significantly better flavor with the same creamy texture, all thanks to a quick cut!

While you can ditch the oven for sweet potatoes and opt for an air fryer instead, the key to this method is exposing as much of the cut surface of the tuber to direct heat as possible. Since air fryers often have a grate rather than a solid, flat bottom, you won't get quite the same amount of caramelization. Your best bet is to lightly oil the cut surface and stick with the oven this time, providing just enough protection to prevent burning but not so much that you'll miss out on flavor.