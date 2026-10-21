The Best Classic American Beer Isn't Sam Adams

America's home to a vibrant brewing culture, comprising thousands and thousands of beer-making businesses. Among the multitude of options, some brews stand out as all-time classics, upheld by strong regional and national preferences. Crowning the best of these heritage beers is bound to incite debate. Nevertheless, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked 16 classic American beers, utilizing both personal taste and public opinion online to assess the options. The top-ranked choice? Nope, not Sam Adams, but rather Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.

The beer occupies a truly iconic status, long beloved by industry professionals and the general public alike. First released in 1980, the Pale Ale paved the way for many beers to come. Yet even decades down the line, a bottle continues to impress beer drinkers with its balance of flavor and accessibility. It's "full-bodied, complex, a touch spicy, and aromatic," noted our reviewer. "This beer has that classic crisp, bitter finish that is [a] defining trait of the style. It's a very smooth drink," added a Reddit user. A definitive example of an American pale ale — the only beer of its style in the roundup — Sierra Nevada's top-ranked spot is easy to understand.