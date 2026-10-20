Give Greek-Style Burgers 10x The Flavor (Grab One Creamy Ingredient)
Despite the dish's all-American reputation, a burger welcomes global influences. From Denmark's classic gravy-topped Bøfsandwich to the omelette-wrapped Malaysian Ramly burger, worldly reinterpretations are plentiful. And for a spin with a distinctly Mediterranean touch, look towards the Greek biftekia. A comforting home staple, this beef dish is akin to a meatball meets burger, full of bold flavor.
Biftekia consists of flavorful patties made with a heavily seasoned lean beef mix, held together with breadcrumbs and eggs. As it comes, it's already quite a flavorful construction. Yet the dish's texture and flavor can be enhanced even further by stuffing the patties with feta, making a riff called biftekia gemista. Reminiscent of a Juicy Lucy cheeseburger, the salty dairy melts right into the meat, enhancing the beef patties with a unique creamy touch.
The construction looks elaborate, but actual assembly is a breeze. While forming the beef patties, it's simply necessary to make a space big enough for a slice of feta, then enclose the cheese with meat on all sides, thereby preventing run-off. The patties are then traditionally charcoal grilled or pan fried, producing a burger rendition full of Greek character.
How to enjoy feta-stuffed biftekia
Unlike a traditional American burger, biftekia are not always served on bread, but instead often consumed standalone. To cut through the meaty richness, it's common to garnish the patties with fresh vegetables like tomatoes and onions. Rather than ketchup, mustard, or relish, a bowl of tzatziki sauce is a classic accompaniment. And like its American counterpart, a serving of fries or roasted potatoes rounds out the experience.
Enjoyed with a fork and knife, feta-stuffed biftekia makes for a distinct burger-eating experience. The patties are often richly seasoned, featuring additions like hot smoked paprika and oregano, as well as fresh herbs like parsley, mint, and thyme. Once sliced in, the melted cheese pours out of the burger core, moistening the lean beef, and adding a salty flavor. Especially when chargrilled, the meal can feel more like a kebab rather than a burger.
It's a delicious experience — but don't rule out stuffing feta into a classically American burger build, too. Worked into a thin patty, the cheese can delectably flavor a less intricate beef burger composition, no egg and breadcrumbs necessary. And feel free to try a ground turkey version or even Impossible burgers with feta, too. A serving of traditional biftekia is delicious, but the feta cheese shines in a wide array of burger recipes.