Give Greek-Style Burgers 10x The Flavor (Grab One Creamy Ingredient)

Despite the dish's all-American reputation, a burger welcomes global influences. From Denmark's classic gravy-topped Bøfsandwich to the omelette-wrapped Malaysian Ramly burger, worldly reinterpretations are plentiful. And for a spin with a distinctly Mediterranean touch, look towards the Greek biftekia. A comforting home staple, this beef dish is akin to a meatball meets burger, full of bold flavor.

Biftekia consists of flavorful patties made with a heavily seasoned lean beef mix, held together with breadcrumbs and eggs. As it comes, it's already quite a flavorful construction. Yet the dish's texture and flavor can be enhanced even further by stuffing the patties with feta, making a riff called biftekia gemista. Reminiscent of a Juicy Lucy cheeseburger, the salty dairy melts right into the meat, enhancing the beef patties with a unique creamy touch.

The construction looks elaborate, but actual assembly is a breeze. While forming the beef patties, it's simply necessary to make a space big enough for a slice of feta, then enclose the cheese with meat on all sides, thereby preventing run-off. The patties are then traditionally charcoal grilled or pan fried, producing a burger rendition full of Greek character.