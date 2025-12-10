The Retro Burger That's Been A Denmark Classic Since The 1940s

Although an icon of American cuisine, burgers are widely consumed worldwide. For example, head to Denmark, and you'll find the Bøfsandwich – a unique regional favorite enjoyed since the 1940s. In foundational ways, this rustic rendition mirrors other burger builds. A half-pound all-beef patty is pan-seared, grilled, or griddled, then sandwiched between two toasted buns. Yet examine the stacked additional accouterments, and the dish showcases its Scandinavian flair.

For starters, there's a generous spread of brown mustard on the bottom bun, a condiment popular in Denmark. Alongside, you'll find cubed pickled beets — which deliver sweet and lightly spiced notes. On top go sliced pickles, raw onions, and ketchup — three fixings which still recall the American palate. Next comes the burger patty, accompanied by a serving of caramelized onions.

Above the alliums, the Bøfsandwich's layered ingredients turn even more distinctly Danish. Chefs add a regional version of remoulade, made from mayo mixed with picalilli — an aromatic condiment consisting of quick-pickled vegetables such as onions, cucumbers, cauliflower, and carrots, all flavored with spices like turmeric, ginger, and mustard. Finally, the top bun is placed atop, before the whole burger is covered in a beer-based gravy, often assembled in the same pan as the beef patty. The sauce coats the burger on the sides and drips into a pool on the plate, with a garnish of crispy onions as the final touch. It's an extensive assembly of ingredients that all comes together into a mouth-watering burger.