Why Keurig's Coffee Pod Inventor Regrets His Creation

There's not much we can knock about coffee pods. Sure, they're not on the same level as freshly brewed grounds, but they're unmatched for quick convenience and affordability. Sitting in the same ranks as Nespresso and Illy is Keurig, the company behind the hugely popular K-Cup. Keurig has no shortage of admirers, but one person who isn't among them is John Sylvan, the man who actually invented the K-Cup.

Looking for an alternative to mass-produced office coffee, Sylvan came up with the K-Cup, which officially launched in 1998. The concept was rooted in simplicity: Paired with a compatible Keurig machine, the cup gets pierced, hot water gets pushed through the grounds, and a single cup of coffee comes out in under a minute. What's not to love, right? Well, according to Sylvan, plenty. In a 2015 interview with The Atlantic, he didn't hold back: "[The pod is] like a cigarette for coffee, a single-serve delivery mechanism designed for an addictive substance."

Sylvan's real issue with the K-Cup is that it became exactly what he set out to avoid. He'd hoped to give office workers a cheaper, faster alternative to a Starbucks run, something that would cut down on daily coffee cup waste. However, around the time of the interview, Keurig told The Atlantic it sold a staggering 9.8 billion coffee pods in just a single year; what it failed to mention was that the majority of them end up in landfills. That, more than anything else, is what haunts Sylvan. "I feel bad sometimes that I ever did it," he said. He's since sold his stake in the company and doesn't even own a Keurig himself.