Apple Pie Vs Apple Cobbler: Here's The Actual Difference

Apples make for a terrific dessert base, shining in applications ranging from tasty turnover recipes to crumbles. Yet few bakes showcase the fruit in a more classic style than an apple pie or cobbler. There's a magic to the pairing of frehsly-baked dough and warm spiced fruit; no wonder the desserts are such a tried and true option — even if apple pie isn't technically American.

Both bakes center around a silky-textured fruit filling, which can incorporate varying types of apples, mixed with sugar and warming spices like cinnamon. Bite into either a pie or cobbler and the apples are front and center — the two dishes serve as terrific vessels for pommes. Yet it's the encasing dough that sets the desserts apart.

An apple pie comes with an underlying crust, a sturdy layer of pastry that supports the filling. Traditionally, bakers also cover the top of the dessert with dough, either shaped into a lattice or a whole intact layer. Meanwhile, a cobbler is softer and crumbled, consisting of a biscuit-like pastry scattered atop the apples. While a pie is a slice and serve dessert, a cobbler is spoonable, often enjoyed alongside ice cream. Both involve a tasty sweet apple filling, but their foundational dough lends a distinct character.