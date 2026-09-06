The Budget-Friendly Steak Cut Bobby Flay Recommends Over Filet Mignon And Ribeye
The price of beef these days has many a steak lover's eyes bulging. In September 2026, you can pay over $27 per pound for a premium cut like filet mignon and almost as much for ribeye (and approaching an astounding $40 or more per pound for wagyu versions — though experts say that delicacy is worth its high price tag). There's good news on this costly cattle drive, however. According to grill master Bobby Flay, there's an alternative steak cut that is, in various ways, superior to filet mignon and ribeye and much kinder on the wallet: skirt steak.
Skirt steak is a thin cut from the underside of the cow, with plentiful fat marbling that gives it super beefy flavor and a delectable butteriness. Flay referred to skirt steak as a "fabulous" cut of meat (per Food & Wine), which is an impressive commendation coming from a world-renowned chef who built a career on grilling beef, among his many other professional endeavors. When it comes to firing up a yummy steak in the comfort of his home, the Food Network star's beefy cut of choice is unequivocally skirt steak.
For all its delicious qualities, skirt steak is remarkably budget-friendly, costing about half as much as its uptown compatriots. You can get one for under $11 per pound, as of September 2026, depending on where you make your purchase.
Just a note: When you go out in search of a fabulous skirt steak to bring home and grill, opt for the outside skirt whenever possible, as it's more tender than the inside skirt. Since there are only four skirt steaks in each cow, two of each type, you may not always have the option.
Some key steps for executing a superbly prepared skirt steak
In addition to cost and taste, there's another reason to opt for skirt steak over the pricier filet mignon and ribeye. While the other two types are stars in the beef world, they can be difficult to prepare. Even the pros can be challenged by them. So, if you're a home cook, you may struggle to turn out a well-executed filet or ribeye, making them a risky purchase, indeed, considering the premium price. A skirt steak, on the other hand, is ideal for home preparation by those of us with no professional culinary background — as the saying goes, it's pretty foolproof.
Bobby Flay recommended boldly seasoning your skirt steak (per Food & Wine). He advised applying rubs at least 15 minutes before cooking to give the spices time to penetrate the beef. The meat should be cooked over high heat, with a preheated, super-hot cast-iron skillet or grill being the ideal mediums. Since skirt steak is a thinner cut but also thick-grained, you'll want to cook it to medium rare or medium at the max to avoid toughness and dryness — which works out perfectly, since Bobby Flay prefers his steaks cooked medium.
Bear in mind, there is a correct way to cut skirt steak, and this is a crucial step if you want tender meat. Flay emphasizes that it should be properly cut against the grain. Unlike flank steak, which has its grain running lengthwise, a skirt steak's grain runs crosswise. So, make sure you're slicing it accordingly. You should also rest the steak for at least 5 minutes before cutting it, so the juices have time to redistribute.