The Budget-Friendly Steak Cut Bobby Flay Recommends Over Filet Mignon And Ribeye

The price of beef these days has many a steak lover's eyes bulging. In September 2026, you can pay over $27 per pound for a premium cut like filet mignon and almost as much for ribeye (and approaching an astounding $40 or more per pound for wagyu versions — though experts say that delicacy is worth its high price tag). There's good news on this costly cattle drive, however. According to grill master Bobby Flay, there's an alternative steak cut that is, in various ways, superior to filet mignon and ribeye and much kinder on the wallet: skirt steak.

Skirt steak is a thin cut from the underside of the cow, with plentiful fat marbling that gives it super beefy flavor and a delectable butteriness. Flay referred to skirt steak as a "fabulous" cut of meat (per Food & Wine), which is an impressive commendation coming from a world-renowned chef who built a career on grilling beef, among his many other professional endeavors. When it comes to firing up a yummy steak in the comfort of his home, the Food Network star's beefy cut of choice is unequivocally skirt steak.

For all its delicious qualities, skirt steak is remarkably budget-friendly, costing about half as much as its uptown compatriots. You can get one for under $11 per pound, as of September 2026, depending on where you make your purchase.

Just a note: When you go out in search of a fabulous skirt steak to bring home and grill, opt for the outside skirt whenever possible, as it's more tender than the inside skirt. Since there are only four skirt steaks in each cow, two of each type, you may not always have the option.