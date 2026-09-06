The 4-Ingredient Sweet Butter You Need On Your Table For Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah festivities call for food that tastes sweet rather than salty or spicy. So use the occasion to integrate some sugar into your butter, too. A flavored whipped butter calls for only four ingredients, yet delivers a mouth-watering result. Spun in a food processor or with a hand mixer, the foodstuff turns aerated and creamy, perfect as a table-side spread.

Plus, you can flavor butter to a complex, spiced palate, using ingredients like honey, a warming spice like allspice or cinnamon, dehydrated apples, and (of course) butter. Ideally, soften the fat first — it'll aid processing — while grinding freeze-dried or dehydrated apples into a fine powder via a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Combine fruit with honey and your spice of choice, and then spin everything alongside butter in a food processor, thereby ensuring the flavors spread evenly throughout the fat. The resulting composition is not too far off from Texas Roadhouse's iconic butter, with flavors that are oh-so fall. Not to mention, apples with honey are a Rosh Hashanah culinary tradition, too. Per Kosher guidelines, the butter can't be served alongside meat, but spread onto a fluffy challah, it's a terrific dish for a sweet Jewish New Year.