The 4-Ingredient Sweet Butter You Need On Your Table For Rosh Hashanah
Rosh Hashanah festivities call for food that tastes sweet rather than salty or spicy. So use the occasion to integrate some sugar into your butter, too. A flavored whipped butter calls for only four ingredients, yet delivers a mouth-watering result. Spun in a food processor or with a hand mixer, the foodstuff turns aerated and creamy, perfect as a table-side spread.
Plus, you can flavor butter to a complex, spiced palate, using ingredients like honey, a warming spice like allspice or cinnamon, dehydrated apples, and (of course) butter. Ideally, soften the fat first — it'll aid processing — while grinding freeze-dried or dehydrated apples into a fine powder via a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Combine fruit with honey and your spice of choice, and then spin everything alongside butter in a food processor, thereby ensuring the flavors spread evenly throughout the fat. The resulting composition is not too far off from Texas Roadhouse's iconic butter, with flavors that are oh-so fall. Not to mention, apples with honey are a Rosh Hashanah culinary tradition, too. Per Kosher guidelines, the butter can't be served alongside meat, but spread onto a fluffy challah, it's a terrific dish for a sweet Jewish New Year.
Experiment with other sweetened butters
Whipping up honey butter at home comes together quickly, making it a terrific template for experimentation. Start with pared-down two-ingredient honey butter – consisting of only sweetener plus fat — then add on aromatics of your choosing. Instead of cinnamon's warm kick, go for the sweeter charms of vanilla, scraping vanilla bean or pouring a touch of vanilla extract into the spread. Consider adding a splash of milk or water to fluff up the butter even further — the lighter whipped consistency shines with vanilla.
Alternatively, reach for ground green cardamom to infuse a unique piney flavor into the whipped butter instead. Referred to as the queen of spices, the seasoning's minty and citrusy character imbues a unique flair to whipped butter. You could even further elevate the complexity by gently heating the butter first; the nuttiness of browned butter melds perfectly with cardamom. Throw in an earthy wildflower honey, and the sweetened butter's palate will impress.
In addition to flavors, consider modifying sweet butter's texture, too. Figs add a delectable richness to the dish, so fold in the roasted fruit to yield texturally varied bites. Similarly, stir in chunks of freeze-dried apple or raspberry after whipping, enhancing the butter with a nice crunch. Sweetened butter makes for a trusty canvas, ready to be reworked into a wide array of forms.