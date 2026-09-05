The Unexpected Tool Thomas Keller Uses For Michelin-Worthy Scrambled Eggs

When Thomas Keller — the only American-born chef to get three Michelin stars at two different restaurants simultaneously – gives a cooking tip, you take it, especially when it's so easy. When the French Laundry's head chef wants scrambled eggs, he still reaches for a whisk and a bowl, but also a chinois, a cone-shaped strainer that does some amazing things with little effort.

If you only ever use a whisk or fork, you may have noticed strings of stubborn egg white that refuse to mix in evenly. This is called the chalaza, a type of protein that keeps the yolk centered in the shell. While you can always use an emulsifying wand, blender, or other electric tool, a chinois removes those bits entirely and creates a creamier end product. Keller uses this when he makes French scrambled eggs, ones so decadent and rich that they have an almost porridge-like texture.

While it dirties an extra dish, Keller also points out that a chinois acts almost like a final quality control before your eggs hit a hot pan (via TikTok). It filters out unwanted bits like eggshell or too-large peppercorn flakes, ensuring that your breakfast's creaminess won't have any unexpected sabotage. Even if you haven't mastered the other tricks for an even better result, this low-effort tool gets you started on the right track without having to obsess over smaller details you may not want to deal with first thing in the morning.