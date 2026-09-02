The Bourbon Red Flag To Watch Out For When Buying Your Next Bottle

Bourbon is one of the most celebrated styles of American whiskey, largely thanks to its rigorous production process. By law, bourbon must be aged in brand-new, charred oak barrels. As the whiskey ages, a barrel can lose up to 10% of its liquid in the first year, with smaller losses every year after — a phenomenon charmingly dubbed the "angel's share." This means that older batches may have much less liquid left to sell, inevitably driving up prices. Yet, despite its prestige, not all bourbon is created equal. To ensure you're getting your money's worth, we recommend being wary of celebrity-endorsed bottles.

To the bourbon connoisseur, the mash bill is perhaps one of the most useful indicators of what to expect from a bottle. Brands known for exceptional quality, such as the expensive Pappy Van Winkle, have spent generations honing their formulas to create unique, carefully considered flavor profiles. But when you purchase a celebrity-endorsed whiskey, potentially more thought has gone into the publicity than the bottle's actual contents.

A classic example of this is Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, part of a line of bourbons inspired by NFL legend Terry Bradshaw. Some buyers were left unimpressed. "Rather bland, weak and boring," one reviewer said on Distiller. "Felt like more of a gimmick than it did a quality spirit." Redditors felt similarly. One user gave it a 4 out of 10, writing, "Overall, this isn't great or good, and it's not bad, but it's also just not interesting, engaging or particularly complex."

It's important to note, however, that celebrity-endorsed bourbons aren't bad by default. In 2018, folk icon Bob Dylan collaborated with distiller Ryan Perry to create the Heaven's Door brand. Upon release, it received widespread acclaim, with critics praising Dylan for allowing the distillers' expertise to shine.