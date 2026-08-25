What Dolly Parton Loved To Eat At Dollywood

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When Dolly Parton opened Dollywood in 1986, it swiftly became a classic combination of amusement park and her signature Southern charm. There's no truer representation of this than her personal favorite Dollywood delicacy, funnel cake, something simple, sweet, and homey.

If you've ever been to a fair, you're probably already familiar with the deep-fried confection dusted with powdered sugar and possibly topped with whipped cream. But Parton's love for pageantry shines through at her park and the ones at Dollywood are far from plain. At the park's Crossroads Funnel Cakes, you can get an incredible assortment of toppings, from lavender honey to Reese's peanut butter, that let you put your own spin on Parton's fair favorite. You can even get a topping of Chantilly whipped cream, a particularly airy variety made with vanilla.

Though the Dollywood cinnamon bread may be more famous and Parton's personal all-time favorite food was a well-made potato, there's no denying that the funnel cakes themselves are exceptional. Crisp as fried chicken on the outside but pillowy as a yeast donut on the inside, they're one of the best representations of this classic fair food you could hope to find. And since the vendor is located right next to the actual fair grounds at the park, it shows just how much attention to detail Parton's team put into both the food and the place itself.