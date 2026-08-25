What Dolly Parton Loved To Eat At Dollywood
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When Dolly Parton opened Dollywood in 1986, it swiftly became a classic combination of amusement park and her signature Southern charm. There's no truer representation of this than her personal favorite Dollywood delicacy, funnel cake, something simple, sweet, and homey.
If you've ever been to a fair, you're probably already familiar with the deep-fried confection dusted with powdered sugar and possibly topped with whipped cream. But Parton's love for pageantry shines through at her park and the ones at Dollywood are far from plain. At the park's Crossroads Funnel Cakes, you can get an incredible assortment of toppings, from lavender honey to Reese's peanut butter, that let you put your own spin on Parton's fair favorite. You can even get a topping of Chantilly whipped cream, a particularly airy variety made with vanilla.
Though the Dollywood cinnamon bread may be more famous and Parton's personal all-time favorite food was a well-made potato, there's no denying that the funnel cakes themselves are exceptional. Crisp as fried chicken on the outside but pillowy as a yeast donut on the inside, they're one of the best representations of this classic fair food you could hope to find. And since the vendor is located right next to the actual fair grounds at the park, it shows just how much attention to detail Parton's team put into both the food and the place itself.
What else did Dolly Parton love to eat?
Throughout her life, Dolly Parton kept the same homegrown palate she was raised with in Locust Ridge, Tennessee. From comforting fried foods to only eating clams one specific way, The Queen of Country may have reached super stardom, but her culinary favorites show she remained the country girl she started out as.
Parton's go-to dinner, chicken and dumplings, goes as far back as her early childhood. The country star recounted it as being one of her mother's best dishes, whether it was the preacher coming over after church or just a delicious way to celebrate with company. This is also just part of the culture that she grew up in. In a small Southern town, church socials were one of the best community gathering spots and, like any Southern event, there had to be plenty of food that could be shared around. Even on set, Parton brought that cooking energy with her, announcing her chicken and dumplings days in advance so everyone knew to show up hungry.
Outside of full recipes, Parton never lost a taste for the simple details you can find in most Southern food, like treating butter as a condiment or cooking with bacon grease. In the cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin'", that she co-authored with her sister, she even encourages folks to fry their ham in bacon grease. Provided it could be served with a side of cornbread, Parton always found a lot to love in basic food made well at home.