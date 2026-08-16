The Most Expensive Pizza In The World (And Why It's So Pricey)

Among all the different types of pizza in the U.S. and around the world, New York's cheesy, thin-crust style with slices classically folded in half to eat is easily one of the most famous. The City That Never Sleeps also has another pizza claim to fame as home to a restaurant that has the Guinness World Record for the most expensive one commercially available. Industry Kitchen's 24K Gold sells for a whopping $2,700 and was officially recognized as the title holder in 2017.

Industry Kitchen debuted the high-priced pie in 2016, one year after it opened in lower Manhattan. Its creator, then-executive chef Braulio Bunay, told Town & Country in an interview that it was the "epitome of decadence," saying his idea was influenced by the nearby Financial District. It's still on the menu today, but customers must give 48 hours' notice if they want the pizza.

The round, 12-inch pie has a black crust from squid ink that's mixed into pizza dough made with flour from Italy. The other gourmet ingredients that account for its high cost are white Stilton cheese from the United Kingdom, imported French foie gras and truffles, two types of caviar — Ossetra from the Caspian Sea and Almas — and edible 24-carat gold sourced from Germany and Ecuador. To make it, the cheese is first spread on the raw dough, then it's baked in the restaurant's wood-burning oven. After cooking, it's topped with foie gras slices, shaved truffles, gold leaf, sprinkled flakes of gold, spoonfuls of caviar, and scattered vibrant rose petals.