These Are The Best Bakeries In Every US State

There are few things better than a delicious baked good. Luckily, there's no shortage of them in the United States. Whether you prefer an elegant, almond croissant, a beautiful Black Forest cake, or a masterfully-crafted loaf of sourdough, America has some of the best bakeries in the world for all of the above. And no matter what state you live in, there's probably a great one near you.

While some states are home to major culinary hubs like Los Angeles or Chicago, others don't immediately evoke thoughts of exciting cuisine. But as you explore the American baking landscape, you'll soon realize there's no such thing as a place without at least a few fantastic, independent, award-winning or acclaimed bakeries. Some are local staples, others are major tourist attractions, and almost all interesting backstories consisting of hard work, dedication, and influence from multi-cultural culinary and baking heritage. Let's take a look at the best bakery every state has to offer.