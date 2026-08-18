These Are The Best Bakeries In Every US State

By Hannah Wylie
Variety of baked goods in a bakery case Anna Zhukkova/Shutterstock

There are few things better than a delicious baked good. Luckily, there's no shortage of them in the United States. Whether you prefer an elegant, almond croissant, a beautiful Black Forest cake, or a masterfully-crafted loaf of sourdough, America has some of the best bakeries in the world for all of the above. And no matter what state you live in, there's probably a great one near you.

While some states are home to major culinary hubs like Los Angeles or Chicago, others don't immediately evoke thoughts of exciting cuisine. But as you explore the American baking landscape, you'll soon realize there's no such thing as a place without at least a few fantastic, independent, award-winning or acclaimed bakeries. Some are local staples, others are major tourist attractions, and almost all interesting backstories consisting of hard work, dedication, and influence from multi-cultural culinary and baking heritage. Let's take a look at the best bakery every state has to offer.

Alabama: Edgar's Bakery and Deli in Multiple locations

professional shot of Edgar's Bakery's chocolate vanilla sundae cake Edgar's Bakery

Birmingham, Alabama is a town not recognized enough for its surplus of delicious bakeries, and perhaps the most beloved of these is Edgar's Bakery, which even boasts itself as "Alabama's favorite bakery," with the approval of several local and statewide publications. The Birmingham location has been serving sweets since 1998, and owners Terry and Dottie Smith have been successful enough to expand to multiple locations. 

edgarsbakery.com

Multiple locations

Alaska: Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop in Anchorage

a look through the window at folks eating inside Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop

Folks may not think of Alaska first when they think of delicious baked goods, but Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop — situated in South Addition, a storied downtown district in Anchorage — is one of the best bakeries in the country. The bakeshop was a 2026 James Beard Award finalist in the "Outstanding Bakery" category and is particularly noted for its breakfast scones, sourdough breads, and savory creations.

fireislandbread.com

718 K St, Anchorage, AK 99501

(907) 569-0001

Arizona: Barrio Bread in Tucson

A close-up shot of Barrio's signature loaf, baked with a saguaro pattern in the crust Barrio Bread

Master baker Don Guerra founded Barrio Bread in 2009, when he began selling his fermented, artisan loaves of bread from the back of his car. Now, he is a James Beard Foundation award winner for Outstanding Baker, and his breads — which are specifically made using heritage grains native to the surrounding Sonoran desert — are legendary amongst Arizonans. 

barriobread.com

18 S. Eastbourne Ave, Tucson, AZ 85716

(520) 327-1292

Arkansas: Golden Kolache Bakery in Fayetteville

Photo of a half-empty pastry case behind which staff work on baking more treats Golden Kolache Bakery

Locals, in particular, adore Golden Kolache Bakery, an unassuming neighborhood staple in Fayetteville. Every morning, city residents line up out the door to obtain one of the bakery's delicious, stuffed kolaches, with fillings ranging from carnitas to bacon and cheddar, and fruit compote. Regular customers are particularly grateful for the friendly service and wide range of baked goods (not even including its signature kolaches!) to choose from.

goldenkolache-bakery.com

3327 West Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72704

(479) 757-9992

California: Arsicault Bakery in San Francisco

A tray of Arsicault's laminated croissants, dusted with powdered sugar and sitting on a baking tray Arsicault Bakery

California has many greater bakeries, but San Francisco's Arsicault Bakery is ultimately the best in the state because it very well may be the best bakery in the country. Baker Armando Lacayo, descended from French bakers, executes impeccable technique baking his French-style pastries. Nearly every patron can agree that Arsicault's croissants are the best in the country, if not the continent. 

arsicault-bakery.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: Moxie Bread Co. in Multiple locations

A baker holding two bags of Moxie Bread Company's in-hous-milled flour Moxie Bread Co.

Andy Clark, founder of Moxie Bread Co., was also the chairman of a nonprofit called Colorado Grain Chain, which focused on supporting local food chains and assuring access to Colorado-native ingredients. Moxie Bread Co. operates its own bread mills and its singular breads and pastries are a testament to its commitment to local sustainability. Highlights include its dark-crusted Algerian bread and sweet, simple morning buns.

moxiebreadco.com

Multiple locations

Connecticut: Neil's Donuts in Wallingford

A simple doughnut case displaying dozens of different kinds of doughnuts Neil's Donuts/Facebook

In a world where chains like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' have cornered the donut market, it's important to appreciate the exceptional, independent bakeshops that bake donuts from scratch every day, like Neil's Donuts. The unassuming shop is a perfect morning pitstop, offering scrumptious classics like Boston cremes, raspberry jelly-filled donuts, and glazed cinnamon coffee rolls. For the sake of variety, it also offers delicious bagels and other pastries. 

neilsdonuts.com

83 N Turnpike Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492

(203) 269-4255

Delaware: Bing's Bakery in Newark

A photo of Bing's Pecan Praline Danish-style pastry Bing's Bakery

Bing's Bakery is Delaware's longest running, independently-owned bakery. The readers of Delaware Magazine have repeatedly voted Bing's Bakery the best place for baked goods in the state thanks to its delicious treats like sticky, glazed rings, yellow mocha tortes, and noted cakes of all kinds. Bing's was featured on "Buddy's Bakery Rescue" in 2014 and has been thriving ever since. 

bingsbakery.com

253 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711

(302) 737-5310

Florida: La Segunda in Multiple locations

A photo of the pastry case and checkout counter at La Segunda Bakery La Segunda Bakery

La Segunda Central Bakery, located in Tampa's Ybor City, is the world's largest producer of authentic, Cuban-style bread baked from scratch. The bakery was founded with a mind toward celebrating the Spanish, Cuban, and Italian heritage of the many immigrants populating Ybor City in the early 20th century, and it offers many other goodies alongside its signature Cuban bread. There are two other locations in Tampa and one in St. Petersburg. 

lasegundabakery.com

Multiple locations

Georgia: Evergreen Butcher + Baker in Atlanta

A photo capturing both the butcher and baker counters in Evergreen's vintage-inspired brick-and-mortar shop Evergreen Butcher + Baker

Most bakeries don't have the benefit of a fully operational, artisan butcher counter, but young married couple Emma and Sean decided to utilize both of their talents at Evergreen Butcher + Baker. Leaders in Atlanta's slow food movement, Emma and Sean are committed to producing as little waste as possible, which has led to some of their most notable signatures, including Cheeseburger Sundays. The burgers are served on fermented, house-baked sesame buns, and Evergreen is well-known for its other breads, including Volkornbrot rye and sourdough baguettes. 

evergreenbutcherbaker.com

2011 Hosea L Williams Dr, Atlanta, GA 30317

(404) 996-2442

Hawaii: The Local General Store in Honolulu

Close-up shot of a batch of glazed sweet rolls laid out on a cooling rack The Local General Store

The other hybrid bakery/butchery on the list, Honolulu's The Local General Store is a delightful, local favorite founded as a part of Hawaii's Sovereign food movement — its goal is to exclusively use food sources local to the Hawaiian Islands. This means that bites like Char Siu pork croissants, Liliko'i baklava danishes, and chocolate banana muffins are par for the course. 

thelocalgeneralstorehi.com

3458 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816

(808) 777-2431

Idaho: Carstens Bakery in Idaho Falls

A tray of seasonal raspberry lemonade donuts dusted with powdered sugar Carstens Bakery/Facebook

An old-world bakery with a simple storefront, Carstens Bakery is quietly the best bakery in all of Idaho. Its founder, Will Carstens, was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1955 at 19 years old. Soon after, he opened Carstens with his wife, Shannon, in Idaho Falls. Come for peach and cream cheese Danishes, rich loaves of pumpernickle bread, and applesauce donuts.

carstensbakery.com

243 Cliff St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 529-3629

Illinois: Weber's Bakery in Chicago

Close-up of Weber's Lemon Coconut Ring Cake with cream cheese icing Weber's Bakery/Facebook

Chicago is a big city with many great bakeries, but nothing beats Weber's, found on the town's South Side. Dating back to 1930, Weber's is known nationally and beloved locally, particularly for its seasonal favorites. The bakery has a number of things on offer, but is perhaps best known for its packzi (Polish donuts available seasonally), bacon buns, and butter poundcake. 

webersbakery.com

7055 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638

(773) 586-1234

Indiana: Long's Bakery in Indianapolis

A tray of Mary Ann cakes Long's Bakery/Facebook

Residents of Indianapolis describe the signature glazed yeast donuts Long's Bakery as literally melt-in-your-mouth good, and that's thanks to original owner Carl Long's experience apprenticing at a bakery in Germany. Long's, which opened in 1955, is known for its donuts, apple fries, and The Mary Ann cake (mini chocolate cakes filled with whipped cream and dipped in a chocolate coating). Long's still takes only cash, so make sure to stop at an ATM before heading over!

longsbakery.com

Multiple locations

Iowa: Jaarsma Bakery in Pella

Jaarsma's Dutch Apple Bread on a white and navy blue ceramic plate Jaarsma Bakery

Jaarsma Bakery is a special bakery found in Pella, Iowa, which is also known as "America's Dutch Town." The staff dress in traditional Dutch costumes and use Dutch techniques, and Jaarsma's menu honors Iowa's Dutch heritage with treats like speculaas cookies and Dutch letters. Visitors can enjoy the delights of Pella while feasting on long slabs of butter Danish and crispy goat legs (almond cookies dipped in chocolate). 

jaarsmabakery.com

727 Franklin St, Pella, IA 50219

(641) 628-2940

Kansas: 1900 Barker Bakery and Café in Lawrence

A man in a gray shirt holding two plates of various pastries from 1900 Barker 1900 Barker/Facebook

1900 Barker has the benefit of a world class coffee bar thanks to co-owner Reagan Petrehn, but his brother Taylor Petrehn is the secret weapon, having been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Baker three times since 2017. Petrehn's sourdough boule is the bakery's signature, but its season fruit galette and Nutella babka buns are special favorites.

1900barker.com

Multiple locations

Kentucky: Root-A-Bakers Bakery and Cafe in Morehead

A pink pastry box filled with chocolate and vanilla cupcakes topped with sky blue frosting Root-A-Bakers Bakery and Cafe

Root-A-Bakers Bakery Cafe is a hidden gem that beats out fancy, high-profile baked goods with the kind of homemade craftsmanship found in any grandmother's kitchen. This is a hub of Appalachian-style techniques and traditions, offering classics like skillet cornbread and blackberry pie made with local berries. And it doesn't hurt that Root-A-Bakers has a store policy of giving out one of its famous, giant sugar cookies to first-time visitors for free!

rootabakers.com

313 Flemingsburg Rd, Morehead, KY 40351

(606) 780-4282

Louisiana: Lagniappe Bakehouse in New Orleans

Lagniappe pastry chef Kaitlin Guerin's signature, invented treat the vaucroissant served on a delicate, ceramic plate Lagniappe Bakehouse Facebook Page

In a city (and state) known for its signature beignets and seasonal King Cakes, there's steep competition for the best bakery around, but Lagniappe Bakehouse is a head above the rest. A black-owned bakery with an eye toward serving the local community, Lagniappe Bakehouse has made a quick impression. In 2025, chief baker Kaitlin Guerin was a James Beard Award semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category .

lagniappebaking.com

1825 Euterpe St, New Orleans, LA 70113

hello@lagniappebaking.com

Maine: Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland

Stacks of fresh, poppy and sesame seed sourdough bagels on display at Scratch Scratch Baking Co. Facebook

One of Southern Maine's best kept secrets, Scratch Baking Co. is a small-batch, neighborhood bakery that uses sustainable ingredient sourcing and baking practices. Scratch is best known for its slow-fermented, sourdough bagels — which come in flavors like sea-salt and honey-rosemary — that have locals lining up around 6 a.m. for the chance to grab a bagful. While they're at it, visitors can also enjoy savory focaccia bread, giant cookies in flavors like apple spice and chocolate chip, and various cakes and pastries.

scratchbakingco.com

416 Preble St, South Portland, ME 04106

(207) 799-0668

Maryland: Ovenbird Bakery in Baltimore

a white bakery box filled with assorted pastries and baked goods from Ovenbird Bakery Ovenbird Bakery/Facebook

Baltimore's Ovenbird Bakery is named for a migratory songbird native to Maryland and was founded by a professional wildlife bird biologist named Keiller Kyle. Kyle opened the bakery for his wife, Nadire, a Turkish immigrant who longed for the tastes of her homeland after being disappointed by American baked goods. Ovenbird offers such delights as spinach artichoke démonter, za'atar focaccia, and apricot coffee cake. 

ovenbirdbakery.com

Multiple locations

Massachusetts: Bova's Bakery in Boston

Zoom-in shot on a freshly-baked sheet of Bova's pistachio-flavored tiramisu Bova's Bakery/Facebook

Bova's Bakery has been serving up delicious, Italian-style baked goods to the people of Boston for more than ninety years, and still operates 24-hours a day to keep delicious, fresh treats in its utilitarian pastry cases. In 2019, Bova's Bakery was voted best place for late-night treats by readers of Boston Magazine, and locals keep coming back again and again for Bova's delicious signatures like cream-fulled lobster tail pastries and tiramisu. 

bovabakeryboston.net

134 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113

(617) 523-5601

Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor

A photo of Zingerman's Lemon Sponge Cake, frosted with slightly-burnt meringue Bake with Zing/blog

Zingerman's Bakehouse is counterpart to Ann Arbor's famous Zingerman's Deli. The bakehouse, founded in 1992, is a superb neighborhood bakery that provides breads, sweets, and cakes from a world-class cake studio. Zingerman's has one mission, "the relentless pursuit of being the best bakery we can imagine," and its artisan bakers provide just that to its many satisfied, repeat customers. Make sure to try its popular Chocolate Cherry Bread, 'Better than San Francisco' Sourdough, and Dinkelbrot.

zingermansbakehouse.com

3711 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

(734) 761-2095

Minnesota: Black Walnut Bakery in Minneapolis

Two halves of a delicate, chocolate croissant stacked on top of each other on a dark wood table Black Walnut Bakery

Minneapolis's Black Walnut Bakery boasts stellar online reviews, impressive especially considering that it's relatively new to the Minneapolis baking scene (the shop was founded in 2019). Founder and owner Sarah Botcher studied baking at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley and uses her impeccable, classic skills to bake traditional laminated croissants and other pastries.  

blackwalnutbakery.com

3157 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 353-6552

Mississippi: Sugaree's Bakery in New Albany

Sugaree's sampler cake on green plate Sugaree's Bakery/Facebook

Sugaree's produces delicious, Southern-inspired cakes and baked goods that are beloved by New Albany locals, but also available nationwide through the bakery's robust mail-order system. The cakes are the clear favorites (including an angelic-looking pound cake) and the bakery even offers a sampler where you can mix and match slices if you're having a hard time choose just one.

sugarees.com

110 West Bankhead St, New Albany, MS 38652

(866) 784-2733

Missouri: Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood

Chocolate Banana Cream Danishes displayed in a row on a wooden surface Nathaniel Reid Bakery/Facebook

Nathaniel Reid Bakery is one of the best known bakeries in Missouri and for good reason. It was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Bakery in 2025 and is currently one of the highest rated bakeries in Missouri according to Yelp. Nathaniel Reid Bakery is especially known for its Amber Entrement, but also offers a popular croissant bread pudding, ham and cheese tiger claw, and delicious, subversively flavored cakes. 

nrbakery.com

11243 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122

(314) 858-1019

Montana: Wild Crumb in Bozeman

Three huckleberry tarts arranged on a long serving plate Wild Crumb/Facebook

Wild Crumb is a Montana bakery that's taken the pastry world by storm, having just won the 2026 James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Bakery. Wild Crumb is committed to almost exclusively sourcing ingredients from local farms and suppliers in Montana and frequently features state-beloved flavors like huckleberry and less-common baked treats like tarts and meringues. 

wildcrumb.com

600 N Wallace Ave, Boseman, MT 59715

(406) 579-3454

Nebraska: Fariner Bakery in Ashland

A marble slab topped with four fresh-fruit turnovers dusted with powdered sugar Fariner Bakery

Something of a diamond in the rough, Fariner Bakery in Ashland, Nebraska is popular with pastry buffs from all over thanks to the pure baking skill on display in its flavorful treats. Because of the bakery's size and output, it's crucial for locals and tourists alike to get there early in the morning. Folks come for cardamom buns and enormous, cinnamon rolls, but Fariner also experiments with seasonal treats, like Pina Colada scones.

farinerbakery.com

120 North 14th St, Ashland, NE 68003

(531) 240-4404

Nevada: Desert Bread in Las Vegas

Variety of sourdough boules from Desert Bread Desert Bread/Facebook

Desert Bread is a bastion of hearty, natural ingredients and rough-spun aesthetic in the midst of the gaudy, flashy lights and sights of Las Vegas, Nevada. The readers of Las Vegas Weekly voted Desert Bread best Las Vegas bakery in 2021, likely due to the bakery's ingenuity with locally grown ingredients native to the Nevada desert. 

desertbreadlv.com

6290 McLeod Dr Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 706-6955

New Hampshire: Mystic Sugar Bakery in North Conway

Mystic Sugar Bakery's pastry case displaying various trays of different cupcake flavors mysticsugarbakery/Instagram

Mystic Sugar Bakery in North Conway began as a food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly found success as a brick-and-mortar bakeshop with its unique motif of fantasy-themed baked goods. New Hampshire Magazine named Mystic Sugar the best boutique bakery in the state back in 2023, and the bakery remains beloved for its inventive cupcakes.

mysticsugarbakery.com

28 Norcross Circle, North Conway, NH 03860

(603) 730-5026

New Jersey: Mueller's Bakery in Bay Head

Crumb cake in box on boardwalk railing beside a cup of coffee Mueller's Bakery

Mueller's Bakery has been a summer morning staple on the Jersey Shore since 1890. A bakery committed to quality above all else, Mueller's is a legendary bakeshop that's been using the same crumb cake recipe for more than 130 years. Mueller's is also right near the beach, which makes it the perfect place to enjoy coffee, sweets, and a great view.

muellersbakery.com

80 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742

(732) 892-0442

New Mexico: Golden Crown Panaderia in Albuquerque

A zoomed-in photo of a serving plate filled with Golden Crown Panaderia's signature Biscochitos Golden Crown Panaderia

The official state cookie of New Mexico is the biscochito — a shortbread-esque cookie flavored with anise, cinnamon, and butter. Golden Crown Panaderia is the best bakery in New Mexico for more than just its exceptional biscochitos, but those sweet treats are definitely a signature draw. Golden Crown combines Mexican and Southwestern American heritage to serve delights like guava empanadas and green chili bread, as well.

goldencrown.biz

1103 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

(505) 243-2424

New York: Mel the Bakery in Hudson

A hand holding a full loaf of 100% whole grain, "warthog" red wheat loaf from Mel the Bakery Mel the Bakery/Instagram

Noted master baker Nora Allen once operated her shop, Mel the Bakery, out of a tiny storefront in New York City. In 2023, Allen moved Mel the Bakery upstate to Hudson, where it now occupies an enormous, 3,200-square-foot space and enjoys close proximity to many of Allen's local suppliers. With impeccable online ratings and glowing praise from a variety of publications, Mel the Bakery hooks customers with favorites like its Olive Sunflower Seeded Loaf and Pistachio Almond Croissant.

melthebakery.com

324 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534

hi@melthebakery.com

North Carolina: Boulted Bread in Raleigh

A stacked pile of Boulted Bread's fresh-baked Pasteis de Nata (egg custard tarts) Boulted Bread

North Carolina's triangle (made up of cities Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Durham) is a popular location for yummy BBQ, breakfast, and baked goods, and no Raleigh bakery is more beloved than Boulted Bread. Boulted Bread stone mills all of its own flour, enjoys impeccable online ratings and customer reviews, and offers interesting fare like grits bread and tomato tartine alongside bakery classics.

boultedbread.com

328 Dupont Circle, Raleigh, NC 27603

boultedbread@gmail.com

North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry in Fargo

A photo of a display case at Nichole's Fine Pastry filled with various small cakes and pastries Nichole's Fine Pastry/Facebook

Known for "bringing a bit of Paris to the Prairie," Nichole's Fine Pastry is a popular Fargo bakery founded by Culinary Institute of America alumna Nichole Hensen. It was a 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery, serving up local and visitor favorites like French macarons and its gorgeous chocolate feuilletine towers.

nicholesfinepastry.com

Multiple Locations

Ohio: On the Rise Artisan Breads in Cleveland Heights

one full french baguette and one baguette cut in half, one cut into slices from On the Rise Artisan Breads, laid out on a cutting board atop a marble counter On the Rise Artisan Breads/Facebook

The talented bakers at On the Rise Artisan Breads in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, are so good at what they do that two of them were chosen to represent the United States at 2025's Mondial du Pain, a prestigious, international bread baking competition in Europe. Customers are particularly fond of On the Rise's cinnamon raisin swirl bread and French baguettes, but there's an extensive variety of breads and pastry to choose from every day.

ontheriseartisanbreads.com

3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

(216) 320-9923

Oklahoma: Country Bird Bakery in Tulsa

Hand holding out a key lime pie cruffin Country Bird Bakery/Facebook

Cat Cox, owner of Tulsa's superb Country Bird Bakery, won the 2025 James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef. Fittingly, Country Bird Bakery is one of the most distinct bakeries in the country, dedicated to the merging of heartland-style baking and professional pastry methods. Thanks to inventive, delicious menu items like French onion soup Danishes, sourdough chocolate chip cookies, and porridge loaves, Country Bird Bakery is well-worth the visit.

countrybirdbakery.com

1644 E 3rd St Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74120

countrybirdbakerytulsa@gmail.com

Oregon: Bakeshop in Portland

A tray of sweet, sticky buns from Bakeshop laid out in two neat rows Bakeshop

Bakeshop, opened in 2011, is the creation of chef Kim Boyce, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and two-time semifinalist for the organization's Outstanding Baker Award (2016 and 2019). Bakeshop is a Northeast Portland favorite and particularly noted by fans for its burnt Basque cheesecake and seasonal fruit pies. Its seasonal selection of pastries is perpetually can't-miss.

bakeshoppdx.com

5351 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

(503) 946-8884

Pennsylvania: Sweet Life Bakeshop in Philadelphia

A zoomed-in shot of Sweet Life Bakeshop's custom-made, salted-caramel cupcakes Sweet Life Bakeshop/Instagram

Anyone with a keen sweet tooth is guaranteed to find something delicious at The Sweet Life Bakeshop in Philadelphia, as confirmed by its fantastic online reviews. With an emphasis on classic Southern flavors like peach, banana, and sweet potato in various experimental formats (the sweet potato cupcakes, in particular, are lovely), Sweet Life Bakeshop's variety is its calling card — as is its memorable banana pudding.

sweetlifephilly.com

740 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 717-7770

Rhode Island: Pastiche Fine Desserts in Providence

A photo of Pastiche's fresh fruit tart, consisting of neat rows of alternating fruits (kiwi, raspberries, pineapple, blueberries etc.) covered in glaze and baked in tart crust Pastiche Fine Desserts/Facebook

A pretty, blue facade on Federal Hill marks the entrance to Pastiche Fine Desserts, one of Providence's sweetest culinary gems. Ever since opening in 1983, Pastiche has led the city's modern baking scene — one both separate from and referential of Providence's old-style, Italian bakeries — with crisp updates on classics like cannolis and new signatures like its famed, fresh fruit tart. Many reviews praise Pastiche's impeccable service alongside its delicious desserts.

pastichefinedesserts.com

92 Spruce St, Providence, RI 02903

(401) 861-5190

South Carolina: Welton's Tiny Bakeshop in Charleston

A Zoomed-in shot of Welton's signature honey pie laid on a piece of china and ready to serve Welton's Tiny Bakeshop

It's not difficult to find a bakery that gets attention thanks to a cutesy gimmick, but it's a lot harder to find one that has the gimmick and delicious baked goods. Welton's Tiny Bakeshop boasts glowing online reviews that highlight its signature Welton's Honey Pie. You can also buy pieces of the bakery's beloved sourdough starter, Julia.

weltonstinybakeshop.com

684 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

(843) 666-7277

South Dakota: CH Patisserie in Sioux Falls

A wooden tray sitting on the table of a booth, displaying four complex, artful pastries in colors of red, pink, brown, and white CH Patisserie

You'll be forgiven if you can't take your eyes off the pastries at CH Patisserie. Owner and head pastry chef Chris Hanmer of CH Patisserie was the Season 2 winner of "Top Chef: Just Desserts" and was a 2025 James Beard Award Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding Baker or Pastry Chef. Alongside sophisticated, gourmet pastries, the shop offers a wide variety of popular, flavored macarons in bright colors.

chpatisserie.com

309 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

(605) 275-0090

Tennessee: Tellico Grains Bakery in Tellico Plains

A zoomed-in photograph of the active, fire-burning center of Tellico Grain's big, brick oven Tellico Grains Bakery/Facebook

Tellico Grains Bakery has maintained a 4.8-out-5-star average rating on Google, something that's difficult to do with more than 1,000 reviews to factor in. Tellico is remotely located in an old bank building and particularly noted for its big, central, wood-fired brick oven that's used daily to produce delicious breads, pastries, and crusts. Visitors love the food and the welcoming, warm atmosphere.

tellico-grains-bakery.com

105 Depot St, Tellico Plains, TN 37385

(423) 253-6911

Texas: Comadre Panadería in Austin

Tray of Comadre's signature pink-frosted sheet cake cut into slices Comadre Panadería

Famous for Mexican-style pan dulce, cardamom conchas, and Pink Cake (a Texas favorite cornflower cake with prickly pear-flavored frosting), Comadre Panadería in Austin operates in harmony with both Mexican and American baking tradition. Master baker Mariela Camacho is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist and was named a 2025 Best New Chef by Food & Wine. For all the locals who love this place, the flavors and quality match the acclaim.

comadrepanaderia.com

1204 Cedar Ave, Austin, TX 78702

Phone Number

Utah: Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City

Colorful trays of macarons inside the pastry display at Fillings & Emulsions Fillings & Emulsions/Facebook

A bakery focused on the gourmet side of pastry, Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City is our pick for the best in the state. Owner and master chef Adalberto Diaz (who is regularly featured as a chef on Food Network) combines traditional, French-style lamination techniques with flavors, textures, and methods related to his Latin-American roots. The bakery offers many impeccable pastries, but its fruit mousse cakes and Kouign Amann are particular favorites.

fillingsandemulsions.com

1391 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

(385) 229-4228

Vermont: Mirabelle's Bakery in South Burlington

A plate full of croissants filled with banana and vanilla custard and topped with powdered sugar Mirabelle's Bakery/Facebook

Mirabelle's Bakery was purchased in 2024 by Jake and Alexandria Kent, and the couple have continued its tradition of offering scratch-baked, European favorites like Victoria Sponge Cake and croissants. Mirabelle's is a Vermont favorite, having won several Daysies (awards given by an independent, local newspaper called Seven Days Vermont), and its quality has remained steady enough to make it the best in the Green Mountain State.

mirabellesbakery.com

3060 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403

(802) 658-3074

Virginia: Red Truck Bakery in Multiple Locations

Zoomed-in photo of a floral, ceramic plate displaying a strawberry-rhubarb pie from Red Truck Bakery Red Truck Bakery/Instagram

The first (of two) Red Truck Bakery location was started out of a restored, 1920s-era gas station. This Virginia staple is known for its hearty selection of fresh baked good and fruit pies in particular, earning personal praise from former President (and self-identified pie-lover) Barack Obama. Red Truck Bakery focuses on celebrating rural Virginia tradition with ingredients like moonshine and honeysuckle pears.

redtruckbakery.com

Multiple locations

Washington: Sea Wolf Bakers in Seattle

A baker at Sea Wolf Bakery (wearing a Sea Wolf Bakery t-shirt and a white apron) preparing bread dough with flour in the bakery's kitchen Sea Wolf Bakery

Brothers Kit and Jesse Schumann opened Seattle's Sea Wolf Bakers in 2014, and a little over a decade later, it now supplies bread to over 30 local restaurants and cafés. Seattle Unexplored proclaimed Sea Wolf's cinnamon roll to be the best in Seattle, and it would seem that online reviews agree with the bakery's sweet treat status. That said, Sea Wolf specializes in wild bread fermentation, offering loaves like olive fougasse and herbed sourdough.

seawolfbakers.com

3617 Stone Way N Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 360-0001

West Virginia: Spring Hill Pastry Shop in South Charleston

A shelf displaying 30+ "West Virginia Hot Dogs," aka eclair-shaped pastry filled with Bavarian cream and topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle Spring Hill Pastry Shop/Facebook

Noted by locals in part for its custom cakes, Spring Hill Pastry Shop is a sugary heaven filled with rich desserts and flaky pastries. Its most famous pastry, a "West Virginia hot dog" (which consists of a hollow, eclair-shaped pastry filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate drizzle), keeps people coming back, and contributes to its impeccable 4.8-star average rating on Google Reviews. 

springhillpastry.com

600 Chestnut St, South Charleston, WV 25309

(304) 768-7397

Wisconsin: Stella's Bakery in Madison

Four of Stella's famous hot and spicy cheese bread loaves sitting on wax paper, fresh from the oven Stella's Bakery/Facebook

One of the best things to come out of Wisconsin in the past few decades has to be the delicious, legendary hot and spicy cheese bread from Stella's Bakery, which was invented due to a kitchen snafu. Stella's ships its signature bread throughout the country, but in Madison it's also a local staple for dinner loaves and yummy morning pastries at its brick and mortar location and the Dane County Farmers' Market.

stellasofmadison.com

1219 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715

(608) 230-6581

Wyoming: Atelier Ortega in Jackson

A full, signature Atelier Ortega chocolate tart with berries on display in the bakery's case Atelier Ortega/Facebook

A veritable heaven for chocolate lovers of all stripes, Atelier Ortega in Jackson is a gourmet bakery run by pastry chef and chocolatier Oscar Ortega. Ortega offers both artisan chocolates (like truffles, ganache bars, and pralines) and artfully presented baked goods like byzantine fruit tarts and napoleon pastries. A favorite with customers and critics, Atelier Ortega was a James Beard Foundation Award finalist for Outstanding Bakery in 2025.

atelierortegachocolates.com

150 Scott Ln, Jackson, WY 83001

(307) 734-6400

Methodology

Person selecting croissant from a pastry case Thai Liang Lim/Getty Images

To select the best bakery in every U.S. state, I relied on a mixture of notable food awards as well as local and national press acclaim, as well as scores of online reviews and comments on a variety of different platforms and travel sites.

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