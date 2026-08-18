These Are The Best Bakeries In Every US State
There are few things better than a delicious baked good. Luckily, there's no shortage of them in the United States. Whether you prefer an elegant, almond croissant, a beautiful Black Forest cake, or a masterfully-crafted loaf of sourdough, America has some of the best bakeries in the world for all of the above. And no matter what state you live in, there's probably a great one near you.
While some states are home to major culinary hubs like Los Angeles or Chicago, others don't immediately evoke thoughts of exciting cuisine. But as you explore the American baking landscape, you'll soon realize there's no such thing as a place without at least a few fantastic, independent, award-winning or acclaimed bakeries. Some are local staples, others are major tourist attractions, and almost all interesting backstories consisting of hard work, dedication, and influence from multi-cultural culinary and baking heritage. Let's take a look at the best bakery every state has to offer.
Alabama: Edgar's Bakery and Deli in Multiple locations
Birmingham, Alabama is a town not recognized enough for its surplus of delicious bakeries, and perhaps the most beloved of these is Edgar's Bakery, which even boasts itself as "Alabama's favorite bakery," with the approval of several local and statewide publications. The Birmingham location has been serving sweets since 1998, and owners Terry and Dottie Smith have been successful enough to expand to multiple locations.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop in Anchorage
Folks may not think of Alaska first when they think of delicious baked goods, but Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop — situated in South Addition, a storied downtown district in Anchorage — is one of the best bakeries in the country. The bakeshop was a 2026 James Beard Award finalist in the "Outstanding Bakery" category and is particularly noted for its breakfast scones, sourdough breads, and savory creations.
718 K St, Anchorage, AK 99501
(907) 569-0001
Arizona: Barrio Bread in Tucson
Master baker Don Guerra founded Barrio Bread in 2009, when he began selling his fermented, artisan loaves of bread from the back of his car. Now, he is a James Beard Foundation award winner for Outstanding Baker, and his breads — which are specifically made using heritage grains native to the surrounding Sonoran desert — are legendary amongst Arizonans.
18 S. Eastbourne Ave, Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 327-1292
Arkansas: Golden Kolache Bakery in Fayetteville
Locals, in particular, adore Golden Kolache Bakery, an unassuming neighborhood staple in Fayetteville. Every morning, city residents line up out the door to obtain one of the bakery's delicious, stuffed kolaches, with fillings ranging from carnitas to bacon and cheddar, and fruit compote. Regular customers are particularly grateful for the friendly service and wide range of baked goods (not even including its signature kolaches!) to choose from.
3327 West Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72704
(479) 757-9992
California: Arsicault Bakery in San Francisco
California has many greater bakeries, but San Francisco's Arsicault Bakery is ultimately the best in the state because it very well may be the best bakery in the country. Baker Armando Lacayo, descended from French bakers, executes impeccable technique baking his French-style pastries. Nearly every patron can agree that Arsicault's croissants are the best in the country, if not the continent.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Moxie Bread Co. in Multiple locations
Andy Clark, founder of Moxie Bread Co., was also the chairman of a nonprofit called Colorado Grain Chain, which focused on supporting local food chains and assuring access to Colorado-native ingredients. Moxie Bread Co. operates its own bread mills and its singular breads and pastries are a testament to its commitment to local sustainability. Highlights include its dark-crusted Algerian bread and sweet, simple morning buns.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Neil's Donuts in Wallingford
In a world where chains like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' have cornered the donut market, it's important to appreciate the exceptional, independent bakeshops that bake donuts from scratch every day, like Neil's Donuts. The unassuming shop is a perfect morning pitstop, offering scrumptious classics like Boston cremes, raspberry jelly-filled donuts, and glazed cinnamon coffee rolls. For the sake of variety, it also offers delicious bagels and other pastries.
83 N Turnpike Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4255
Delaware: Bing's Bakery in Newark
Bing's Bakery is Delaware's longest running, independently-owned bakery. The readers of Delaware Magazine have repeatedly voted Bing's Bakery the best place for baked goods in the state thanks to its delicious treats like sticky, glazed rings, yellow mocha tortes, and noted cakes of all kinds. Bing's was featured on "Buddy's Bakery Rescue" in 2014 and has been thriving ever since.
253 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711
(302) 737-5310
Florida: La Segunda in Multiple locations
La Segunda Central Bakery, located in Tampa's Ybor City, is the world's largest producer of authentic, Cuban-style bread baked from scratch. The bakery was founded with a mind toward celebrating the Spanish, Cuban, and Italian heritage of the many immigrants populating Ybor City in the early 20th century, and it offers many other goodies alongside its signature Cuban bread. There are two other locations in Tampa and one in St. Petersburg.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Evergreen Butcher + Baker in Atlanta
Most bakeries don't have the benefit of a fully operational, artisan butcher counter, but young married couple Emma and Sean decided to utilize both of their talents at Evergreen Butcher + Baker. Leaders in Atlanta's slow food movement, Emma and Sean are committed to producing as little waste as possible, which has led to some of their most notable signatures, including Cheeseburger Sundays. The burgers are served on fermented, house-baked sesame buns, and Evergreen is well-known for its other breads, including Volkornbrot rye and sourdough baguettes.
2011 Hosea L Williams Dr, Atlanta, GA 30317
(404) 996-2442
Hawaii: The Local General Store in Honolulu
The other hybrid bakery/butchery on the list, Honolulu's The Local General Store is a delightful, local favorite founded as a part of Hawaii's Sovereign food movement — its goal is to exclusively use food sources local to the Hawaiian Islands. This means that bites like Char Siu pork croissants, Liliko'i baklava danishes, and chocolate banana muffins are par for the course.
3458 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
(808) 777-2431
Idaho: Carstens Bakery in Idaho Falls
An old-world bakery with a simple storefront, Carstens Bakery is quietly the best bakery in all of Idaho. Its founder, Will Carstens, was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1955 at 19 years old. Soon after, he opened Carstens with his wife, Shannon, in Idaho Falls. Come for peach and cream cheese Danishes, rich loaves of pumpernickle bread, and applesauce donuts.
243 Cliff St, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 529-3629
Illinois: Weber's Bakery in Chicago
Chicago is a big city with many great bakeries, but nothing beats Weber's, found on the town's South Side. Dating back to 1930, Weber's is known nationally and beloved locally, particularly for its seasonal favorites. The bakery has a number of things on offer, but is perhaps best known for its packzi (Polish donuts available seasonally), bacon buns, and butter poundcake.
7055 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-1234
Indiana: Long's Bakery in Indianapolis
Residents of Indianapolis describe the signature glazed yeast donuts Long's Bakery as literally melt-in-your-mouth good, and that's thanks to original owner Carl Long's experience apprenticing at a bakery in Germany. Long's, which opened in 1955, is known for its donuts, apple fries, and The Mary Ann cake (mini chocolate cakes filled with whipped cream and dipped in a chocolate coating). Long's still takes only cash, so make sure to stop at an ATM before heading over!
Multiple locations
Iowa: Jaarsma Bakery in Pella
Jaarsma Bakery is a special bakery found in Pella, Iowa, which is also known as "America's Dutch Town." The staff dress in traditional Dutch costumes and use Dutch techniques, and Jaarsma's menu honors Iowa's Dutch heritage with treats like speculaas cookies and Dutch letters. Visitors can enjoy the delights of Pella while feasting on long slabs of butter Danish and crispy goat legs (almond cookies dipped in chocolate).
727 Franklin St, Pella, IA 50219
(641) 628-2940
Kansas: 1900 Barker Bakery and Café in Lawrence
1900 Barker has the benefit of a world class coffee bar thanks to co-owner Reagan Petrehn, but his brother Taylor Petrehn is the secret weapon, having been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Baker three times since 2017. Petrehn's sourdough boule is the bakery's signature, but its season fruit galette and Nutella babka buns are special favorites.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Root-A-Bakers Bakery and Cafe in Morehead
Root-A-Bakers Bakery Cafe is a hidden gem that beats out fancy, high-profile baked goods with the kind of homemade craftsmanship found in any grandmother's kitchen. This is a hub of Appalachian-style techniques and traditions, offering classics like skillet cornbread and blackberry pie made with local berries. And it doesn't hurt that Root-A-Bakers has a store policy of giving out one of its famous, giant sugar cookies to first-time visitors for free!
313 Flemingsburg Rd, Morehead, KY 40351
(606) 780-4282
Louisiana: Lagniappe Bakehouse in New Orleans
In a city (and state) known for its signature beignets and seasonal King Cakes, there's steep competition for the best bakery around, but Lagniappe Bakehouse is a head above the rest. A black-owned bakery with an eye toward serving the local community, Lagniappe Bakehouse has made a quick impression. In 2025, chief baker Kaitlin Guerin was a James Beard Award semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category .
1825 Euterpe St, New Orleans, LA 70113
hello@lagniappebaking.com
Maine: Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland
One of Southern Maine's best kept secrets, Scratch Baking Co. is a small-batch, neighborhood bakery that uses sustainable ingredient sourcing and baking practices. Scratch is best known for its slow-fermented, sourdough bagels — which come in flavors like sea-salt and honey-rosemary — that have locals lining up around 6 a.m. for the chance to grab a bagful. While they're at it, visitors can also enjoy savory focaccia bread, giant cookies in flavors like apple spice and chocolate chip, and various cakes and pastries.
416 Preble St, South Portland, ME 04106
(207) 799-0668
Maryland: Ovenbird Bakery in Baltimore
Baltimore's Ovenbird Bakery is named for a migratory songbird native to Maryland and was founded by a professional wildlife bird biologist named Keiller Kyle. Kyle opened the bakery for his wife, Nadire, a Turkish immigrant who longed for the tastes of her homeland after being disappointed by American baked goods. Ovenbird offers such delights as spinach artichoke démonter, za'atar focaccia, and apricot coffee cake.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Bova's Bakery in Boston
Bova's Bakery has been serving up delicious, Italian-style baked goods to the people of Boston for more than ninety years, and still operates 24-hours a day to keep delicious, fresh treats in its utilitarian pastry cases. In 2019, Bova's Bakery was voted best place for late-night treats by readers of Boston Magazine, and locals keep coming back again and again for Bova's delicious signatures like cream-fulled lobster tail pastries and tiramisu.
134 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
(617) 523-5601
Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor
Zingerman's Bakehouse is counterpart to Ann Arbor's famous Zingerman's Deli. The bakehouse, founded in 1992, is a superb neighborhood bakery that provides breads, sweets, and cakes from a world-class cake studio. Zingerman's has one mission, "the relentless pursuit of being the best bakery we can imagine," and its artisan bakers provide just that to its many satisfied, repeat customers. Make sure to try its popular Chocolate Cherry Bread, 'Better than San Francisco' Sourdough, and Dinkelbrot.
3711 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
(734) 761-2095
Minnesota: Black Walnut Bakery in Minneapolis
Minneapolis's Black Walnut Bakery boasts stellar online reviews, impressive especially considering that it's relatively new to the Minneapolis baking scene (the shop was founded in 2019). Founder and owner Sarah Botcher studied baking at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley and uses her impeccable, classic skills to bake traditional laminated croissants and other pastries.
3157 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 353-6552
Mississippi: Sugaree's Bakery in New Albany
Sugaree's produces delicious, Southern-inspired cakes and baked goods that are beloved by New Albany locals, but also available nationwide through the bakery's robust mail-order system. The cakes are the clear favorites (including an angelic-looking pound cake) and the bakery even offers a sampler where you can mix and match slices if you're having a hard time choose just one.
110 West Bankhead St, New Albany, MS 38652
(866) 784-2733
Missouri: Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood
Nathaniel Reid Bakery is one of the best known bakeries in Missouri and for good reason. It was a semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Bakery in 2025 and is currently one of the highest rated bakeries in Missouri according to Yelp. Nathaniel Reid Bakery is especially known for its Amber Entrement, but also offers a popular croissant bread pudding, ham and cheese tiger claw, and delicious, subversively flavored cakes.
11243 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122
(314) 858-1019
Montana: Wild Crumb in Bozeman
Wild Crumb is a Montana bakery that's taken the pastry world by storm, having just won the 2026 James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Bakery. Wild Crumb is committed to almost exclusively sourcing ingredients from local farms and suppliers in Montana and frequently features state-beloved flavors like huckleberry and less-common baked treats like tarts and meringues.
600 N Wallace Ave, Boseman, MT 59715
(406) 579-3454
Nebraska: Fariner Bakery in Ashland
Something of a diamond in the rough, Fariner Bakery in Ashland, Nebraska is popular with pastry buffs from all over thanks to the pure baking skill on display in its flavorful treats. Because of the bakery's size and output, it's crucial for locals and tourists alike to get there early in the morning. Folks come for cardamom buns and enormous, cinnamon rolls, but Fariner also experiments with seasonal treats, like Pina Colada scones.
120 North 14th St, Ashland, NE 68003
(531) 240-4404
Nevada: Desert Bread in Las Vegas
Desert Bread is a bastion of hearty, natural ingredients and rough-spun aesthetic in the midst of the gaudy, flashy lights and sights of Las Vegas, Nevada. The readers of Las Vegas Weekly voted Desert Bread best Las Vegas bakery in 2021, likely due to the bakery's ingenuity with locally grown ingredients native to the Nevada desert.
6290 McLeod Dr Suite 10, Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 706-6955
New Hampshire: Mystic Sugar Bakery in North Conway
Mystic Sugar Bakery in North Conway began as a food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly found success as a brick-and-mortar bakeshop with its unique motif of fantasy-themed baked goods. New Hampshire Magazine named Mystic Sugar the best boutique bakery in the state back in 2023, and the bakery remains beloved for its inventive cupcakes.
28 Norcross Circle, North Conway, NH 03860
(603) 730-5026
New Jersey: Mueller's Bakery in Bay Head
Mueller's Bakery has been a summer morning staple on the Jersey Shore since 1890. A bakery committed to quality above all else, Mueller's is a legendary bakeshop that's been using the same crumb cake recipe for more than 130 years. Mueller's is also right near the beach, which makes it the perfect place to enjoy coffee, sweets, and a great view.
80 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0442
New Mexico: Golden Crown Panaderia in Albuquerque
The official state cookie of New Mexico is the biscochito — a shortbread-esque cookie flavored with anise, cinnamon, and butter. Golden Crown Panaderia is the best bakery in New Mexico for more than just its exceptional biscochitos, but those sweet treats are definitely a signature draw. Golden Crown combines Mexican and Southwestern American heritage to serve delights like guava empanadas and green chili bread, as well.
1103 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-2424
New York: Mel the Bakery in Hudson
Noted master baker Nora Allen once operated her shop, Mel the Bakery, out of a tiny storefront in New York City. In 2023, Allen moved Mel the Bakery upstate to Hudson, where it now occupies an enormous, 3,200-square-foot space and enjoys close proximity to many of Allen's local suppliers. With impeccable online ratings and glowing praise from a variety of publications, Mel the Bakery hooks customers with favorites like its Olive Sunflower Seeded Loaf and Pistachio Almond Croissant.
324 Warren St, Hudson, NY 12534
hi@melthebakery.com
North Carolina: Boulted Bread in Raleigh
North Carolina's triangle (made up of cities Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Durham) is a popular location for yummy BBQ, breakfast, and baked goods, and no Raleigh bakery is more beloved than Boulted Bread. Boulted Bread stone mills all of its own flour, enjoys impeccable online ratings and customer reviews, and offers interesting fare like grits bread and tomato tartine alongside bakery classics.
328 Dupont Circle, Raleigh, NC 27603
boultedbread@gmail.com
North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry in Fargo
Known for "bringing a bit of Paris to the Prairie," Nichole's Fine Pastry is a popular Fargo bakery founded by Culinary Institute of America alumna Nichole Hensen. It was a 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery, serving up local and visitor favorites like French macarons and its gorgeous chocolate feuilletine towers.
Multiple Locations
Ohio: On the Rise Artisan Breads in Cleveland Heights
The talented bakers at On the Rise Artisan Breads in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, are so good at what they do that two of them were chosen to represent the United States at 2025's Mondial du Pain, a prestigious, international bread baking competition in Europe. Customers are particularly fond of On the Rise's cinnamon raisin swirl bread and French baguettes, but there's an extensive variety of breads and pastry to choose from every day.
3471 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
(216) 320-9923
Oklahoma: Country Bird Bakery in Tulsa
Cat Cox, owner of Tulsa's superb Country Bird Bakery, won the 2025 James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef. Fittingly, Country Bird Bakery is one of the most distinct bakeries in the country, dedicated to the merging of heartland-style baking and professional pastry methods. Thanks to inventive, delicious menu items like French onion soup Danishes, sourdough chocolate chip cookies, and porridge loaves, Country Bird Bakery is well-worth the visit.
1644 E 3rd St Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74120
countrybirdbakerytulsa@gmail.com
Oregon: Bakeshop in Portland
Bakeshop, opened in 2011, is the creation of chef Kim Boyce, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and two-time semifinalist for the organization's Outstanding Baker Award (2016 and 2019). Bakeshop is a Northeast Portland favorite and particularly noted by fans for its burnt Basque cheesecake and seasonal fruit pies. Its seasonal selection of pastries is perpetually can't-miss.
5351 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 946-8884
Pennsylvania: Sweet Life Bakeshop in Philadelphia
Anyone with a keen sweet tooth is guaranteed to find something delicious at The Sweet Life Bakeshop in Philadelphia, as confirmed by its fantastic online reviews. With an emphasis on classic Southern flavors like peach, banana, and sweet potato in various experimental formats (the sweet potato cupcakes, in particular, are lovely), Sweet Life Bakeshop's variety is its calling card — as is its memorable banana pudding.
740 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 717-7770
Rhode Island: Pastiche Fine Desserts in Providence
A pretty, blue facade on Federal Hill marks the entrance to Pastiche Fine Desserts, one of Providence's sweetest culinary gems. Ever since opening in 1983, Pastiche has led the city's modern baking scene — one both separate from and referential of Providence's old-style, Italian bakeries — with crisp updates on classics like cannolis and new signatures like its famed, fresh fruit tart. Many reviews praise Pastiche's impeccable service alongside its delicious desserts.
92 Spruce St, Providence, RI 02903
(401) 861-5190
South Carolina: Welton's Tiny Bakeshop in Charleston
It's not difficult to find a bakery that gets attention thanks to a cutesy gimmick, but it's a lot harder to find one that has the gimmick and delicious baked goods. Welton's Tiny Bakeshop boasts glowing online reviews that highlight its signature Welton's Honey Pie. You can also buy pieces of the bakery's beloved sourdough starter, Julia.
684 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 666-7277
South Dakota: CH Patisserie in Sioux Falls
You'll be forgiven if you can't take your eyes off the pastries at CH Patisserie. Owner and head pastry chef Chris Hanmer of CH Patisserie was the Season 2 winner of "Top Chef: Just Desserts" and was a 2025 James Beard Award Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding Baker or Pastry Chef. Alongside sophisticated, gourmet pastries, the shop offers a wide variety of popular, flavored macarons in bright colors.
309 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 275-0090
Tennessee: Tellico Grains Bakery in Tellico Plains
Tellico Grains Bakery has maintained a 4.8-out-5-star average rating on Google, something that's difficult to do with more than 1,000 reviews to factor in. Tellico is remotely located in an old bank building and particularly noted for its big, central, wood-fired brick oven that's used daily to produce delicious breads, pastries, and crusts. Visitors love the food and the welcoming, warm atmosphere.
105 Depot St, Tellico Plains, TN 37385
(423) 253-6911
Texas: Comadre Panadería in Austin
Famous for Mexican-style pan dulce, cardamom conchas, and Pink Cake (a Texas favorite cornflower cake with prickly pear-flavored frosting), Comadre Panadería in Austin operates in harmony with both Mexican and American baking tradition. Master baker Mariela Camacho is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist and was named a 2025 Best New Chef by Food & Wine. For all the locals who love this place, the flavors and quality match the acclaim.
1204 Cedar Ave, Austin, TX 78702
Phone Number
Utah: Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City
A bakery focused on the gourmet side of pastry, Fillings & Emulsions in Salt Lake City is our pick for the best in the state. Owner and master chef Adalberto Diaz (who is regularly featured as a chef on Food Network) combines traditional, French-style lamination techniques with flavors, textures, and methods related to his Latin-American roots. The bakery offers many impeccable pastries, but its fruit mousse cakes and Kouign Amann are particular favorites.
1391 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
(385) 229-4228
Vermont: Mirabelle's Bakery in South Burlington
Mirabelle's Bakery was purchased in 2024 by Jake and Alexandria Kent, and the couple have continued its tradition of offering scratch-baked, European favorites like Victoria Sponge Cake and croissants. Mirabelle's is a Vermont favorite, having won several Daysies (awards given by an independent, local newspaper called Seven Days Vermont), and its quality has remained steady enough to make it the best in the Green Mountain State.
3060 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 658-3074
Virginia: Red Truck Bakery in Multiple Locations
The first (of two) Red Truck Bakery location was started out of a restored, 1920s-era gas station. This Virginia staple is known for its hearty selection of fresh baked good and fruit pies in particular, earning personal praise from former President (and self-identified pie-lover) Barack Obama. Red Truck Bakery focuses on celebrating rural Virginia tradition with ingredients like moonshine and honeysuckle pears.
Multiple locations
Washington: Sea Wolf Bakers in Seattle
Brothers Kit and Jesse Schumann opened Seattle's Sea Wolf Bakers in 2014, and a little over a decade later, it now supplies bread to over 30 local restaurants and cafés. Seattle Unexplored proclaimed Sea Wolf's cinnamon roll to be the best in Seattle, and it would seem that online reviews agree with the bakery's sweet treat status. That said, Sea Wolf specializes in wild bread fermentation, offering loaves like olive fougasse and herbed sourdough.
3617 Stone Way N Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 360-0001
West Virginia: Spring Hill Pastry Shop in South Charleston
Noted by locals in part for its custom cakes, Spring Hill Pastry Shop is a sugary heaven filled with rich desserts and flaky pastries. Its most famous pastry, a "West Virginia hot dog" (which consists of a hollow, eclair-shaped pastry filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate drizzle), keeps people coming back, and contributes to its impeccable 4.8-star average rating on Google Reviews.
600 Chestnut St, South Charleston, WV 25309
(304) 768-7397
Wisconsin: Stella's Bakery in Madison
One of the best things to come out of Wisconsin in the past few decades has to be the delicious, legendary hot and spicy cheese bread from Stella's Bakery, which was invented due to a kitchen snafu. Stella's ships its signature bread throughout the country, but in Madison it's also a local staple for dinner loaves and yummy morning pastries at its brick and mortar location and the Dane County Farmers' Market.
1219 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715
(608) 230-6581
Wyoming: Atelier Ortega in Jackson
A veritable heaven for chocolate lovers of all stripes, Atelier Ortega in Jackson is a gourmet bakery run by pastry chef and chocolatier Oscar Ortega. Ortega offers both artisan chocolates (like truffles, ganache bars, and pralines) and artfully presented baked goods like byzantine fruit tarts and napoleon pastries. A favorite with customers and critics, Atelier Ortega was a James Beard Foundation Award finalist for Outstanding Bakery in 2025.
150 Scott Ln, Jackson, WY 83001
(307) 734-6400
Methodology
To select the best bakery in every U.S. state, I relied on a mixture of notable food awards as well as local and national press acclaim, as well as scores of online reviews and comments on a variety of different platforms and travel sites.