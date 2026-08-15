Elevate Your KFC Famous Bowl With These 5 Ordering Tips

While KFC is famous for its buckets of fried chicken (which is actually pressure-fried), its menu has a few other options. Those looking for a change from bone-in pieces can find sandwiches and the brand's Famous Bowl. This signature item is like a small taste of some classic Kentucky-fried flavors, consisting of fried chicken nuggets on a bed of mashed potatoes and gravy. The whole affair is sprinkled with corn kernels and a blend of three shredded cheeses. When ordering it online, you can customize it by removing ingredients along with requesting some of the chain's signature sauces, though you can't do much else to switch it up.

The rest of the menu is pretty straightforward. The fast food empire sticks to its namesake and well-known side dishes, like coleslaw, biscuits, and the aforementioned mashed spuds. And unlike some other chains that are known for going above and beyond to fulfill customers' wishes, KFC follows a more streamlined model comparable to many fast food restaurants. Nevertheless, you can get creative if you look outside the bowl for inspiration. Below are five ordering tips that will elevate your KFC Famous Bowl beyond the mundane — we're talking taking inspiration from things like disco fries and buffalo chicken wings. Just keep in mind that many of these suggestions include upcharges for sides or other extras, and there are a couple of special requests that not every restaurant may be allowed to satisfy.