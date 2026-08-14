11 Candies Adults Like That Kids Can't Stand

Some candies are destined to be traded away on Halloween night or ignored completely. As kids, we often chase the brightest wrappers, the sweetest flavors, and the biggest chocolate bars, leaving behind the treats that seem too bitter, too chewy, or simply too "grown-up." But something funny can happen as we get older: Those once-overlooked candies can often become the very ones we find ourselves reaching for.

Whether it is the rich bite of dark chocolate, the refreshing kick of peppermint, or the old-fashioned charm of peanut brittle, our taste buds tend to evolve with age. Flavors that were once unpleasant or overwhelming can turn comforting and nostalgic. The internet's sweet tooths have made no secret about which candies they could not stand as children, but have made major comebacks in adulthood. These are the candies that prove something you once hated or ignored might just deserve a second chance.