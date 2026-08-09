The 7-Eleven Ready-To-Eat Hot Food You Should Skip

The lure of service station food is real. The ability to fill your car's tank and your own tummy in one stop is appealingly convenient, and brands like 7-Eleven are cashing in. To help our readers pick out the best fast fare from the convenience store chain, Food Republic tried and ranked all the comestibles under 7-Eleven's heat lamps.

Let's be real — no food that's been sitting under a gas station's mechanical warmer is going to win any awards. Even so, some of the contenders are definitely better than others, and the one that came in dead last was the brand's Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza. One of the best budget pizza chains 7-Eleven is not. Our taste tester found its sauce to be bland, the cheese processed, and the pepperoni too greasy, earning it the bottom ranking below other tastier 7-Eleven snacks like the Classic Philly Cheesesteak and Big Bite Hot Dog.

A glance at the pie's ingredient list shows why it sunk to the bottom ranking. For starters, it's an incredibly (almost inedibly) salty snack, which Reddit posters have also complained about. The hot-and-ready version contains 850 milligrams of sodium per slice, while the take-and-bake pie may have even more — some have reported up to 920 milligrams (though the website currently lists it at 850). This puts an eater well over the FDA's maximum recommended daily sodium intake (which is less than 2,300 mg per day) were they to consume three or more slices. You might expect that level of salt in a fast food pizza with hot dog crust, but certainly not in a single slice of standard pepperoni.