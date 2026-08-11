How To Tell When You Need A New Air Fryer

Despite what Alton Brown thinks, air fryers do exist, and they are, it seems, here to stay. They've become the preferred method for cooking everything from baked potatoes and salmon to french fries and hard-boiled eggs (you can even make the most delicious Brussels sprouts using this tabletop appliance). They come with a lot of neat accessories, too, like basket liners, baking pans, and muffin tins. If you're anything like us, hardly a day goes by where you don't use your air fryer to reheat leftovers or make succulent chicken for dinner, but all that daily use can start to take its toll. There are a few signs that you should think about replacing your air fryer, and key among them is when the non-stick coating starts to chip or peel.

When this starts to happen, unfortunately, the issues go beyond your air fryer becoming unaesthetic and more difficult to clean; it can actually be dangerous. The damaged Teflon coating might be releasing potentially harmful "forever chemicals" when it heats up, so as soon as you notice your air fryer starting to flake, it's time to replace it. Further, if you notice an off-putting chemical smell that wasn't there before (but now persists), you notice it's not cooking as evenly as it once was, or you see actual sparks when you use it, that air fryer has got to go.