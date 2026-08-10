Are Sprouted Sweet Potatoes Safe To Eat?

It's pretty obvious when certain foods are unsafe to eat. Although there are many other signs and certain, more nuanced, hints, you'll know your seafood is spoiled if it smells funky or has a slimy texture. And it's easy to tell when an egg is bad because it will smell of sulphur, or the color will be off once you crack it open. If produce is moldy, mushy, slimy, or far too soft, you probably don't want to consume it. But what about sprouted sweet potatoes — when they have germinated and begun to grow into whole new plants? It is perfectly safe to eat sprouted sweet potatoes, as long as they are still firm and don't show other signs of spoilage.

White potatoes can develop glycoalkaloids when they sprout — poisons found in members of the nightshade family. But, unlike the white ones, sweet potatoes aren't nightshades at all (they're actually related to morning glories), so they don't have the same glycoalkaloid risks. To prepare sprouted sweet potatoes you can simply break off the growths by hand or cut them off with a knife. Once the tubers have started growing, however, you're probably better off peeling them than cooking them in the skin because they will have formed a tough layer where the sprouts originally sprang from the flesh. From there, you can just cook them however you normally would. You don't want to let them grow too long, however, because, as the sprouts develop, they draw sustenance from the potato itself, which will eventually become tough and desiccated and not nearly as appetizing as a fresh, plump one.