How To Spot A Fake Restaurant Review Online

Restaurant reviews are an important part of the 21st-century Internet that help you know a restaurant is bad before eating there, saving you time and money you could spend elsewhere. However, the uptick in generative AI and bot accounts combined with unsavory business practices has caused a spike in fake reviews. The good news is that there are some telltale signs that can help you avoid them.

The payoff for each individual fake review is pretty low, so they're generally very low effort. While dozens together can have a cumulative effect on a restaurant's star rating, taking a look at a random sampling gives you all the information that you need. This is especially important when looking at public access sites like Yelp, where anyone can comment and post without verifying their attendance. If, however, someone leaves a review on social media with geo-tagged photos, you can safely assume that while their opinion may be up for debate, they did actually eat at the restaurant.

While evidence of dining at a restaurant should probably be taken at face value, the fastest way to spot a fake review is a lack of identifying details. When people have a strong enough opinion to leave a positive or negative review, they'll naturally want to mention what caused that opinion. Even if the details seem a little irrelevant, a few business-specific points are a surefire sign that a review is legitimate.