This Small Bird Was Once A Dinner Staple, But Is Now Illegal To Eat In The US

Widely believed to be the most abundant landbird in North America, the American robin has become a bona fide national symbol, thanks in no small part to that burnt-orange breast and song that lets us know spring is finally on its way. We'd be surprised if anyone had anything negative to say about these birds, but their lovable nature didn't stop them from being on the chopping block for much of American history. While we hate to be the bearers of bad news, the good news is that federal conservation laws eventually banned this practice more than a century ago.

American robins have been on the menu for far longer than they've been off. While we associate their round, chubby bodies with pure cuteness, all early European settlers saw was a filling dinner. It didn't help that robins traveled in reckless, enormous flocks, which practically advertised that they were an easy meal. While the North and South have always had their differences, robins on the dinner table were common ground. Enjoyed by rich and poor alike, they showed up everywhere from humble kitchen tables to the height of fine dining. Vintage cookbooks laid out instructions for beef, bacon, and robin pie, while high-end establishments like New York's Delmonico's kept their own elaborate recipes for roasting and broiling the little songbird.

We hate to admit it, but robins' widespread popularity has us wondering whether they were really worth the hype. Thankfully, we'll never get to know, as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 put a stop to robin hunting for good. They're now a protected species, and hunting, killing, capturing, or consuming an American robin carries hefty penalties, including fines and even jail time.