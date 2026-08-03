Why You Should Aerate Your Lattes (Even The Iced Ones)

Baristas mix coffee and milk into a wide array of beverages, but few come more straightforward than a latte. The drink consists of a shot of espresso topped with steamed milk in a spacious cup — an especially gentle form of caffeination that's wonderfully sippable. In cold form, the beverage assembly is even easier, simply requiring mixing espresso with milk before adding ice last for a balanced drink.

While steaming milk is a cornerstone of hot latte assembly, introducing air is overlooked for its cold counterpart. Don't neglect the step, though; an iced latte welcomes gentle aeration. All you need to do is froth up your cold milk and espresso, and you'll effectively enhance the coffee texture. The air creates a pleasantly textured mouthfeel, lending the drink an extra-satisfying creamy consistency.

To aerate, reach for a handheld frother, not a steam wand — you don't want hot air in the mix. Then, simply spin the milk and coffee together in a standalone vessel for around 15 seconds, increasing the volume in the process. Alternatively, you could also aerate your milk of choice by agitating it in a cocktail shaker alongside a small amount of ice, which achieves nearly the same texture. Then, once done, pour the mixture over ice and enjoy; it's the same familiar latte, but with a new creamy texture.