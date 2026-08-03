Why You Should Aerate Your Lattes (Even The Iced Ones)
Baristas mix coffee and milk into a wide array of beverages, but few come more straightforward than a latte. The drink consists of a shot of espresso topped with steamed milk in a spacious cup — an especially gentle form of caffeination that's wonderfully sippable. In cold form, the beverage assembly is even easier, simply requiring mixing espresso with milk before adding ice last for a balanced drink.
While steaming milk is a cornerstone of hot latte assembly, introducing air is overlooked for its cold counterpart. Don't neglect the step, though; an iced latte welcomes gentle aeration. All you need to do is froth up your cold milk and espresso, and you'll effectively enhance the coffee texture. The air creates a pleasantly textured mouthfeel, lending the drink an extra-satisfying creamy consistency.
To aerate, reach for a handheld frother, not a steam wand — you don't want hot air in the mix. Then, simply spin the milk and coffee together in a standalone vessel for around 15 seconds, increasing the volume in the process. Alternatively, you could also aerate your milk of choice by agitating it in a cocktail shaker alongside a small amount of ice, which achieves nearly the same texture. Then, once done, pour the mixture over ice and enjoy; it's the same familiar latte, but with a new creamy texture.
How to perfect your aerated iced latte
Expert coffee-making is all in the details — meaning there's more to keep track of when making lattes at home. Start by considering the espresso itself. Since you're mixing the java with ice, milk, and air, opt for a medium to dark roasted bean. Such coffee offers bold flavors that will shine in the chilled and aerated milk; light roast coffee's acidity is more likely to be drowned out. Furthermore, make sure you're pulling your coffee syrupy and concentrated, as a watery, less-than-perfect espresso will produce a weak-tasting coffee.
Don't overlook the milk component, either. The dairy's composition impacts aeration — less fat makes milk easier to foam but results in larger bubbles. So, while you can certainly make an iced latte using skim milk, whole milk produces a richer texture. Out of readily available alternative milks, oat is a terrific option for a foamy consistency.
Additionally, make sure to keep your dairy crispy cold prior to aerating. A low temperature also improves the air bubble consistency, plus ensures your latte comes out extra chilled, thereby requiring less ice. Keep in mind aerated foam will dissipate with time — so enjoy your coffee soon after assembly — not that you'll want to wait to drink it anyway.