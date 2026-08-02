Why Every Papa Johns Pizza Comes With A Little Pepper
Although Papa Johns isn't the biggest pizza chain in America, it has grown from a tiny startup founded by John Schnatter in the back of his father's bar to a massive operation running around 6,000 locations in approximately 50 countries and territories, and that's not too shabby. Loved for its iconic Special Garlic Dipping Sauce and, of course, the single, lonely pepperoncini pepper placed inside each pizza box, Papa Johns earned a spot in Food Republic's roundup of the best budget pizza chains. But [Jerry Seinfeld voice] what's the deal with that little Papa Johns pepper?
In an interview with Thrillist, Papa Johns' Chief Ingredient Officer, Sean Muldoon, revealed that the idea came from Schnatter's job as a teenager working at a restaurant called Rocky's in Jeffersonville, Indiana. "At Rocky's, they always included a pepper with every pizza," Muldoon said. "It was just a nice extra touch that their customers really appreciated, and John noticed" (via Internet Archive).
When Schnatter opened an ad hoc pizza restaurant out of his dad's tavern, Mick's Lounge, in 1984, he followed the tradition, adding a pepperoncini to every pie he made. And the peppers have been with Papa Johns (almost) ever since. Whether you love them, hate them, or just turn a cold shoulder, the peppers are likely here to stay.
Love it or toss it, Papa Johns' pepperoncini divides eaters
Many of us have a warm spot in our hearts for that little yellow-green pepper, but, unlike what happens to Papa Johns' leftover food, some customers just toss it in the trash. On a Reddit thread, one user wrote, "I have never touched the pepper that gets thrown in the box with the pizza ... Are you supposed to pass it around and take bites out of it?" Another commented, "I hate that the juices get on my stuffed crust pizza and ruin one of the last bites ... I eat."
There are pepper defenders, however, and one user recommends eating it halfway through the meal to refresh the palate. One of the most common uses, however, is to bite off the tip and sprinkle the juice around the pizza for a hit of spice and vinegar. Or you can chop it up and add a whole new topping for free.
According to Papa Johns' website, its pepperoncini peppers are grown in "the Mediterranean regions." In 2017, Sean Muldoon told Thrillist they were all grown in Turkey, and claimed that Papa Johns purchased around a quarter of the country's entire output. "It was actually a worldwide pepperoncini shortage, and it was our fault," Muldoon said. For pepper fans, thankfully, it appears that the world's supply has caught up, but if you're a pepper condemner, you can help ensure there are plenty to go around for those who do — just call the restaurant and tell them to hold the pepperoncini.