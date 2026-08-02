Why Every Papa Johns Pizza Comes With A Little Pepper

Although Papa Johns isn't the biggest pizza chain in America, it has grown from a tiny startup founded by John Schnatter in the back of his father's bar to a massive operation running around 6,000 locations in approximately 50 countries and territories, and that's not too shabby. Loved for its iconic Special Garlic Dipping Sauce and, of course, the single, lonely pepperoncini pepper placed inside each pizza box, Papa Johns earned a spot in Food Republic's roundup of the best budget pizza chains. But [Jerry Seinfeld voice] what's the deal with that little Papa Johns pepper?

In an interview with Thrillist, Papa Johns' Chief Ingredient Officer, Sean Muldoon, revealed that the idea came from Schnatter's job as a teenager working at a restaurant called Rocky's in Jeffersonville, Indiana. "At Rocky's, they always included a pepper with every pizza," Muldoon said. "It was just a nice extra touch that their customers really appreciated, and John noticed" (via Internet Archive).

When Schnatter opened an ad hoc pizza restaurant out of his dad's tavern, Mick's Lounge, in 1984, he followed the tradition, adding a pepperoncini to every pie he made. And the peppers have been with Papa Johns (almost) ever since. Whether you love them, hate them, or just turn a cold shoulder, the peppers are likely here to stay.