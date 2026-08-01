The Dirty Diet Cola That's Sweeping Summer By Storm

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The summertime welcomes an array of refreshing beverages, including creative spins on soft drinks. Take the dirty soda, for example, crafted by mixing a syrup and creamer into soda. The beverage initially arose thanks to Mormonism since followers of the religious movement abstain from alcohol, tea, and coffee. Nowadays, this easy-to-love template has spread across social media, reinterpreted into many forms.

Among the most popular renditions is the dirty coconut diet cola. This tropical-inspired riff showcases your soda's incredible summer potential. Assemble by pouring a diet soda over ice into a glass, then top with a mix of coconut cream and lime juice, sometimes alongside a coconut-based sweetener. The beverage concept was popularized by Swig, an influential Utah-based drink chain that coined the term and helped put Dirty Soda on the map in the early 2010s. The chain's version opts for an in-house sugar-free coconut syrup alongside Diet Coke, but newer riffs play with ingredients in various forms.

For instance, you can craft a dirty coconut diet cola with toasted coconut syrup and a dollop of standard sweet cream alongside the Diet Coke, making a richer version. Or you can enhance the coconut flavors by using both coconut milk and a dash of coconut cream in combination. Some also vary the base soda, using Dr. Pepper or Sprite for distinct flavor foundations. Tweak the details to your taste, or buy a store-made coconut dirty soda at Red Robin or Swig. It's a tropical, refreshing pairing you'll often want to sip on during the summer months.