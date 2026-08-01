The Dirty Diet Cola That's Sweeping Summer By Storm
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The summertime welcomes an array of refreshing beverages, including creative spins on soft drinks. Take the dirty soda, for example, crafted by mixing a syrup and creamer into soda. The beverage initially arose thanks to Mormonism since followers of the religious movement abstain from alcohol, tea, and coffee. Nowadays, this easy-to-love template has spread across social media, reinterpreted into many forms.
Among the most popular renditions is the dirty coconut diet cola. This tropical-inspired riff showcases your soda's incredible summer potential. Assemble by pouring a diet soda over ice into a glass, then top with a mix of coconut cream and lime juice, sometimes alongside a coconut-based sweetener. The beverage concept was popularized by Swig, an influential Utah-based drink chain that coined the term and helped put Dirty Soda on the map in the early 2010s. The chain's version opts for an in-house sugar-free coconut syrup alongside Diet Coke, but newer riffs play with ingredients in various forms.
For instance, you can craft a dirty coconut diet cola with toasted coconut syrup and a dollop of standard sweet cream alongside the Diet Coke, making a richer version. Or you can enhance the coconut flavors by using both coconut milk and a dash of coconut cream in combination. Some also vary the base soda, using Dr. Pepper or Sprite for distinct flavor foundations. Tweak the details to your taste, or buy a store-made coconut dirty soda at Red Robin or Swig. It's a tropical, refreshing pairing you'll often want to sip on during the summer months.
Enhance your dirty coconut cola
The original coconut-flavored dirty soda formula seldom disappoints, but you could consider tweaking the beverage with even more additions, too. For instance, intensify the tropical flavor using various fruit syrups. Easy to find online, there's a wide array of tasting notes to explore — consider buying a Tropical Passion Fruit Syrup or perhaps a classic Pineapple syrup to brighten the drink. You can use the syrups in lieu of the coconut sweetener or mix in both together, lending the drink an entirely new character.
Furthermore, consider upgrading your dirty soda by employing a thicker textural element. Top the drink with Cool Whip in place of coconut cream, optionally thickening the cream even further via protein or vanilla powder. Served in a glass, the white garnish will hold its shape, yielding a dirty soda rendition that resembles a milkshake.
And if you're a fan of soda with a textural touch, consider adding in further ingredients. Use toasted coconut flakes to give the build both a nice bite and a nutty flavor. Or for an added chewy bite, go with coconut jelly, a slightly bouncy add-in often used in homemade boba drinks. Looking for a drink that's softer instead? Freeze coconut cream into cubes, then stir into the cola, crafting a silkier dirty soda spin. The tropical combo of fruit and soft drink makes for a mouth-watering canvas, easily reworked into wide-ranging forms.