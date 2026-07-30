Forget Boring Hot Dogs – Make Them Danish-Style

Whether you're tailgating at a baseball game or looking for a quick road trip pick-me-up from a gas station, hot dogs are the ultimate on-the-go bite. Part of their charm is how uncomplicated they are, but venture outside the USA, and you'll find plenty of other countries with a totally different philosophy of what makes a great hot dog. One particularly appetizing version that caught our attention was the Danish-style hot dog, known as pølse, which layers sweet, salty, and smoky flavors for a bite unlike anything you'll find at a Fourth of July cookout.

To unpack the differences, you've got to start with the most important part of any hot dog: the sausage. American hot dogs are typically made from an emulsified blend of various meats ground down into a smooth paste. Denmark takes a slightly different approach. While it also employs an emulsified blend of meat, its dogs are almost exclusively made using ground pork. Known as rød pølse – literally meaning red sausage — it gets its name from its striking color derived from bright red carmine dye. Then there's ristet pølse, a grilled take on the same sausage, browned over heat and wrapped in natural casing that gives it a satisfying snap with every bite.

If the U.S. hot dog is a masterclass in simplicity, the Danish version sits on the total opposite end of the spectrum. The star of the show is the remoulade, a tangy, mustard-forward mayo paired with bright ingredients like pickles, capers, shallots, and even a hint of curry powder. From there, it's layered with crisp raw onions for crunch and sweet pickled cucumbers for acidity. Like its U.S. counterpart, it's also not uncommon for ketchup and yellow mustard to be slathered on top.