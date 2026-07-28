Why This Beer Is Only Available In Wisconsin
The Midwest is home to an array of famous beers. In Wisconsin, one such beloved brew is Spotted Cow, an unfiltered farmhouse ale. Crafted using a simple mixture of malted barley, malted wheat, hops, yeast, and water, the brew is effortlessly drinkable, yet boasts a flavorful, hazy character that has made it a beloved staple in the state.
Found everywhere from convenience stores to bars, snagging a six-pack of the iconic ale in Wisconsin is easy. Cross state lines, though, and the task becomes much more difficult; the brand isn't distributed elsewhere. According to New Glarus Brewing, the supply of Spotted Cow is limited to Wisconsin in order to keep up with fervent demand.
It's not as though only a small amount of the beer is made, either. In 2025, the brand was the 13th-largest craft brewery in the U.S. (per VinePair), with the majority of its beer production dedicated solely to Spotted Cow. Production reaches into the hundreds of thousands of barrels per year, the vast majority of which are consumed within Wisconsin's borders. Fans even pack their suitcases full of it; as one Redditor asked, "People of Wisconsin, is Spotted Cow sold anywhere close to the southern border near North Chicago?" It's all testament to the beer's deep-rooted fandom.
New Glarus created an iconic Wisconsin staple with Spotted Cow.
Many breweries operate in the United States. From tiny taprooms to America's largest brewery, Anheuser-Busch, the range covers a wide array of production levels. Wisconsin's New Glarus Brewing Co. occupies a unique place in that landscape thanks to its intensely regional following. Founded in 1993 by Deb Carey — America's first female craft brewery founder — and her husband, Dan, it didn't take long for the brewery to influence Wisconsin's beer culture.
Following the brand's success with other European-style beers, Spotted Cow debuted in 1997. Inspired by Wisconsin's German heritage, the beer emulated the farmhouse style of brewing: low-alcohol ales rather than lagers, traditionally created in rustic settings for easy drinking.
Designed to be thirst-quenching without tasting plain like a macro lager, New Glarus created a modern interpretation of the style. Originally, it was brewed with a grain bill that included corn, an ingredient both plentiful in Wisconsin and common in American brewing. Years later, the recipe shifted to two types of malt plus wheat to give Spotted Cow an all-natural composition. The hops and yeast are imported from Europe, but the beer is brewed in a distinctly American style, with some resemblance to a cream ale. As for the cow? Well, that's an ode to America's Dairyland, with the animal serving as a humorous nod to the beer's origins.