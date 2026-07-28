Why This Beer Is Only Available In Wisconsin

The Midwest is home to an array of famous beers. In Wisconsin, one such beloved brew is Spotted Cow, an unfiltered farmhouse ale. Crafted using a simple mixture of malted barley, malted wheat, hops, yeast, and water, the brew is effortlessly drinkable, yet boasts a flavorful, hazy character that has made it a beloved staple in the state.

Found everywhere from convenience stores to bars, snagging a six-pack of the iconic ale in Wisconsin is easy. Cross state lines, though, and the task becomes much more difficult; the brand isn't distributed elsewhere. According to New Glarus Brewing, the supply of Spotted Cow is limited to Wisconsin in order to keep up with fervent demand.

It's not as though only a small amount of the beer is made, either. In 2025, the brand was the 13th-largest craft brewery in the U.S. (per VinePair), with the majority of its beer production dedicated solely to Spotted Cow. Production reaches into the hundreds of thousands of barrels per year, the vast majority of which are consumed within Wisconsin's borders. Fans even pack their suitcases full of it; as one Redditor asked, "People of Wisconsin, is Spotted Cow sold anywhere close to the southern border near North Chicago?" It's all testament to the beer's deep-rooted fandom.