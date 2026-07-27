The 2-Ingredient Tomato Sorbet That's Perfect For Summer

As juicy and delicious tomatoes ripen in your garden or start to show up at the farmers' market and grocery store throughout the summer, there are some amazing approaches you can take to highlight their sweet, succulent, umami-suffused goodness. It can be as simple as a sprinkle of salt; you can add some basil and mozzarella for a nice caprese salad, or go fully liquid with a cold, invigorating tomato water that's perfect for a hot day. But have you ever heard of tomato sorbet? It's super straightforward to make, and you only need two ingredients: a whole frozen tomato and olive oil. To create a fresh tomato sorbet, you'll simply cut the stem out of the tomato to create a hole, freeze it, then scrape along the (olive oil-infused) interior with a spoon to carve out scoops of sorbet.

A tomato sorbet may seem a little unexpected, but tomatoes are one of those fruits that are always mistaken for vegetables, so it's ripe for a sorbet in that sense. And we're leaning into the savory side of things — with olive oil and some optional additions — to create a flavor profile that's more like a smooth and icy tomato salad than a sugary fruit sorbet. That said, a good, ripe tomato should display four of the five tastes that our tongues (and brains) recognize: sweet, sour, umami, and bitter. Add a dash of salt on top of your sorbet, and you'll get all five. When you take a bite of your freshly made tomato sorbet, it will easily melt in your mouth, immediately dispersing the five tastes directly to where your tongue perceives them, hitting them all simultaneously to create an intense burst of flavor that's at once cool, refreshing, rich, and robust.