This '70s Burger King Menu Item Didn't Have A Single Topping On It
Burger King introduced the Whopper in 1957, just three years after its founding and a decade before McDonald's Big Mac debuted in 1967. The Whopper has always been BK's signature menu item, and it's our choice for the chain's best burger, but Burger King has rolled out plenty of others over the decades, too. Some were successful and even joined the permanent menu, while others bombed with the public. One that didn't last long after failing to win over customers was the Big Plain, a ¼-pound beef patty on a bun from the 1970s that came without any toppings.
The Big Plain debuted in 1973 and was pulled the following year. Ads presented it as a return to classic burgers, calling it "The Great American Hamburger" "and using patriotic imagery. At the same time, BK tied it to its iconic "Have It Your Way" ad campaign, saying customers could add or omit whichever toppings they wanted, which wasn't common at fast food restaurants at the time.
Pricing didn't help the Big Plain. It cost 90 cents, while the Whopper was cheaper at 85 cents despite having more ingredients. Additionally, patrons could simply order a Whopper without toppings if that's what they wanted and get essentially the same thing for five cents less.
Simple techniques deliver the ultimate homemade plain burger
Ordering from a fast food restaurant may not be the best way to appreciate a plain burger, but you can make one at home that's delicious enough to eat on its own. The quality of the meat is paramount, so use freshly ground beef from the butcher or grind it yourself if you have a meat grinder. An 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio provides excellent flavor, and you could also use a blend like Gordon Ramsay's trio of chuck, short rib, and brisket.
Handle the ground beef gently and as little as possible when forming the patties to keep them from getting tough. Similarly, don't add any salt before shaping them. Instead, keep the meat tender by generously seasoning the formed patties with salt and freshly ground black pepper a few minutes before cooking. Cooking them on the stovetop over medium-high heat can create more beefy flavor than grilling because the patties sear and brown in their rendered fat instead of losing it through a grill's grates.
The only other component is the bun, so add more flavor and texture by choosing something beyond the standard grocery store option, such as a potato, brioche, or pretzel bun. For even more richness, melt butter in a pan and toast the cut sides of the buns until they're golden and buttery.