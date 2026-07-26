This '70s Burger King Menu Item Didn't Have A Single Topping On It

Burger King introduced the Whopper in 1957, just three years after its founding and a decade before McDonald's Big Mac debuted in 1967. The Whopper has always been BK's signature menu item, and it's our choice for the chain's best burger, but Burger King has rolled out plenty of others over the decades, too. Some were successful and even joined the permanent menu, while others bombed with the public. One that didn't last long after failing to win over customers was the Big Plain, a ¼-pound beef patty on a bun from the 1970s that came without any toppings.

The Big Plain debuted in 1973 and was pulled the following year. Ads presented it as a return to classic burgers, calling it "The Great American Hamburger" "and using patriotic imagery. At the same time, BK tied it to its iconic "Have It Your Way" ad campaign, saying customers could add or omit whichever toppings they wanted, which wasn't common at fast food restaurants at the time.

Pricing didn't help the Big Plain. It cost 90 cents, while the Whopper was cheaper at 85 cents despite having more ingredients. Additionally, patrons could simply order a Whopper without toppings if that's what they wanted and get essentially the same thing for five cents less.