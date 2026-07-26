Instantly Upgrade Your Five Guys Burger With This 3-Word Request

Five Guys began as a humble takeout joint in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia, then dove headfirst into franchising in the mid-2000s, around the time when they started to come up on the radar of burger lovers everywhere. Now, with over 1,900 restaurants in every state (except Alaska) and all around the world (from Belgium to Bahrain to Singapore), you can get its famously juicy, well-done, carefully crafted patties and overflowing fries almost anywhere you are. Beyond the basic burgers and fries, Five Guys is beloved for all the extra accouterments you can add to your order. And if you want an exceptional Five Guys experience, all you have to say is "all the way." In a nutshell, you get all the sauce and basic toppings, already added.

Ordering your burger — the standard is a double patty — (or hot dog) all the way at Five Guys will give you an incredible amount of flavor — via regular cookout fare, but there's a lot of it. The bottom bun is treated to a squirt of ketchup and mustard and topped with grilled onions and grilled mushrooms. The top bun gets mayo, lettuce, pickle, and tomato. The eight additions blend together beautifully for a killer hit of flavor in every bite. It ends up stacked pretty tall, but the crunchy-chewy texture and sweet-tart ingredients create an ideal marriage of what the perfect "simple" burger can be, without the need for "specialty" sauces. Five Guys is beloved for their straightforward approach. You can do a lot with a burger at Five Guys, but it doesn't have to be complicated, and the added toppings are always free.