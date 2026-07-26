Chick-Fil-A Vs Dave's Hot Chicken: The Chain With The Cheaper Chicken Sandwich Combo

You can get a chicken sandwich almost anywhere, from drive-thrus to formal sit-down restaurants, but quite a few establishments specialize in this crispy handheld entree. Chick-fil-A has locations throughout the United States, with most of them on the East Coast, but it got its start in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1967. In addition to the hand-breaded chicken that took years to perfect, the chain prides itself on its customer service. Dave's Hot Chicken is much younger, getting its start in n 2017 in Hollywood, California. As such, it has only about 10% of the stores that Chick-fil-A has, but its spicy fried chicken has earned it a devoted and growing fan base. Both chains offer chicken sandwich meals, but which one is cheaper?

Prices may vary by location, but the short answer is Dave's at $9.99, while at Chick-fil-A, a complete meal will run you $10.65. However, a chicken sandwich meal at the California export is not the same as its equivalent from the Southern favorite.

The biggest difference between these two meals is that you don't get a drink with your combo meal at Dave's Hot Chicken — just a sandwich and a side. Adding a regular soft drink to your order increases your total to nearly $13. That in itself may tip the balance in Chick-fil-A's favor when it comes to value, but there are a few more details to consider about each chain's options before deciding which chicken sandwich combo provides the most bang for your buck.