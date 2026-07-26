Chick-Fil-A Vs Dave's Hot Chicken: The Chain With The Cheaper Chicken Sandwich Combo
You can get a chicken sandwich almost anywhere, from drive-thrus to formal sit-down restaurants, but quite a few establishments specialize in this crispy handheld entree. Chick-fil-A has locations throughout the United States, with most of them on the East Coast, but it got its start in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1967. In addition to the hand-breaded chicken that took years to perfect, the chain prides itself on its customer service. Dave's Hot Chicken is much younger, getting its start in n 2017 in Hollywood, California. As such, it has only about 10% of the stores that Chick-fil-A has, but its spicy fried chicken has earned it a devoted and growing fan base. Both chains offer chicken sandwich meals, but which one is cheaper?
Prices may vary by location, but the short answer is Dave's at $9.99, while at Chick-fil-A, a complete meal will run you $10.65. However, a chicken sandwich meal at the California export is not the same as its equivalent from the Southern favorite.
The biggest difference between these two meals is that you don't get a drink with your combo meal at Dave's Hot Chicken — just a sandwich and a side. Adding a regular soft drink to your order increases your total to nearly $13. That in itself may tip the balance in Chick-fil-A's favor when it comes to value, but there are a few more details to consider about each chain's options before deciding which chicken sandwich combo provides the most bang for your buck.
Chick-Fil-A lets you customize to your heart's content
Chick-fil-A's dedication to top-notch customer service extends to offering diners plenty of options for customizing their meals. When you order a regular chicken sandwich, you can choose between the default buttered white bun, a plain bun, or a lettuce wrap. You also have the option of adding over a dozen different sauces and condiments to your sandwich. Pickles are free, but for 20 to 30 cents more, you can add a variety of toppings to your crispy chicken handheld, including cheese, tomato, and lettuce. Adding bacon will cost you nearly $2 more, and switching your bun to a multigrain or gluten-free option also carries an upcharge.
The standard side dish for a Chick-fil-A order is a serving of its famous waffle fries, and you can even request them unsalted, along with choosing a complimentary dipping sauce. But the chain also offers customers a choice of different sides, including salads, macaroni and cheese, fruit cups, and the restaurant's own line of waffle chips. Some options, like the side salad, allow you to customize your meal even further with a selection of dressings and condiments, along with toppings. There are also plenty of drink options available to complete your meal. Soft drinks and Chick-fil-A's signature iced tea and lemonade are included in the price, but you can upgrade to a specialty drink or even a shake for a small upcharge that may still come out to less than a complete meal at Dave's.
Expect big sandwiches and à la carte pricing at Dave's
Dave's choice of wording may cause you to immediately think that Chick-fil-A provides better value, since it refers to its chicken sandwiches as sliders, conjuring up images of White Castle burgers that you can eat by the dozen. Maybe it's just a California thing, but a slider at Dave's is just an ordinary chicken sandwich, not some bite-sized snack. In fact, the name is even more misleading when you consider that a slider here is actually around 60 grams larger than a Chick-fil-A sandwich. Unless you're a die-hard fan of its fiery-hot chicken seasoning, that may be the only advantage this East Hollywood culinary star has over its Southern competition.
The No. 4 Single Slider with Fries meal is just as it sounds. The sandwich comes with pickles, kale slaw, and Dave's sauce, and the chain offers very few complimentary customization options aside from choosing your spice level and removing ingredients. You can replace your fries with macaroni and cheese or slaw, but dipping sauces cost an extra $1.49 to $2.49, depending on the size. And that's the whole meal at Dave's — moving forward, everything is à la carte. A regular fountain drink costs $2.69, although you could pay quite a bit more for one of Dave's signature Slushers or shakes. It looks like this Hollywood-born eatery comes with a big Hollywood price.