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The cocktail rebirth that began at the end of the 20th century ushered in the age of mixologists, experts who craft new drinks from a wide range of spirits and fresh ingredients. These artisans also dove into old bar recipe books to rediscover historical cocktails that date back as far as the 1800s or earlier. Many of those vintage drinks can be simple to make, like one called the Kentucky Colonel that's more than a century old and requires just two ingredients: bourbon and Bénédictine.

The Kentucky Colonel first appeared in print in the 1914 book "Drinks," by Jacques Straub. The cocktail is on the stronger side, but also has sweetness from honey in the Bénédictine, along with herbal notes from the French liqueur's 27 secret herbs and spices. Although not in the original recipe, Angosutra bitters are sometimes added as well. Straub also doesn't mention ice, but the drink is generally made by stirring the spirits with it, and straining it into a chilled glass or over ice. A hint of smokiness can be added by squeezing the lemon peel over the glass while flaming the oils that spray out with a kitchen match. The cocktail is often compared to an old fashioned because of its similar blend of bourbon, sugar, bitters, and a splash of water, with the Bénédictine standing in for the sugar.

The drink's name is likely a nod to bourbon originating in Kentucky, where most of that type of whiskey is still produced today. It also references the Kentucky Colonel title, which was already largely ceremonial by the time the cocktail was created. It later became an honorary title most famously given to KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders.