This 2-Ingredient Cocktail Has Been Wetting Whistles Since 1914
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The cocktail rebirth that began at the end of the 20th century ushered in the age of mixologists, experts who craft new drinks from a wide range of spirits and fresh ingredients. These artisans also dove into old bar recipe books to rediscover historical cocktails that date back as far as the 1800s or earlier. Many of those vintage drinks can be simple to make, like one called the Kentucky Colonel that's more than a century old and requires just two ingredients: bourbon and Bénédictine.
The Kentucky Colonel first appeared in print in the 1914 book "Drinks," by Jacques Straub. The cocktail is on the stronger side, but also has sweetness from honey in the Bénédictine, along with herbal notes from the French liqueur's 27 secret herbs and spices. Although not in the original recipe, Angosutra bitters are sometimes added as well. Straub also doesn't mention ice, but the drink is generally made by stirring the spirits with it, and straining it into a chilled glass or over ice. A hint of smokiness can be added by squeezing the lemon peel over the glass while flaming the oils that spray out with a kitchen match. The cocktail is often compared to an old fashioned because of its similar blend of bourbon, sugar, bitters, and a splash of water, with the Bénédictine standing in for the sugar.
The drink's name is likely a nod to bourbon originating in Kentucky, where most of that type of whiskey is still produced today. It also references the Kentucky Colonel title, which was already largely ceremonial by the time the cocktail was created. It later became an honorary title most famously given to KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders.
How to choose the right bourbon for a Kentucky Colonel
You'll see a range of different brands and types of bourbon when you walk into a liquor store, so how do you know which would be a good choice for a Kentucky Colonel? Because the cocktail is so similar to an old fashioned, its same recommendations would work. First off, you don't have to buy an expensive brand, which is better left for drinking on its own. Go with a mid-range selection or one of the best value bourbons liquor stores carry. Pick one that's somewhere between 90 and 110 proof, which isn't too strong, but can still assert itself against the sweet Bénédictine and the bitters, if they're included.
Bourbon is usually made from around 70 to 80% corn, higher than the legally-required 51%. The remaining grains are usually rye, wheat, and barley. If you want your drink to have a spicy bite, choose a bourbon with more rye, or select one that has more wheat for a milder, sweeter flavor.
The Kentucky Colonel was formerly the house drink at L.A.'s exclusive Hotel Bel-Air for many years. Legendary bartender Dale DeGroff, who worked there before becoming a leading figure in the cocktail culture revival, tweaked the recipe in his 2008 book, "The Essential Cocktail," with Angostura Orange bitters and no lemon peel.