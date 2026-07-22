The Old-Timey Hard Candy That Was Rough On People's Tongues

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Popular candies come and go. Something that may have been a hit way back in the day might be hard to find or just not as popular in the modern era. But there's one old-timey confection that has the web in a tizzy about its mouth-damaging effects, and it's called the root beer barrel. These brown, hard candies are shaped like tiny wooden casks and carry that classic, sassafras flavor. If you don't chew them right away (as I often did), they dissolve in your mouth, and the rigid, sugary layers can become a bit sharp, cutting up your tongue and the roof of your mouth.

Even so, there's still some love to be had for the little candies. "Delicious and worth the tongue cuts when they split open," one Redditor wrote. "Why are they so good but made of razor blades??" another user asked.

As for the actual culprit behind the cuts, one commenter blamed the factory mold: "It's the seam, always erodes faster and turns into a little mandolin." Another blamed air pockets that open up from within and turn into sharp edges as the barrel dissolves on the tongue, adding, "it felt like paper cuts in your mouth."